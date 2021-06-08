Eleven area softball players were named Academic All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
East Noble and Westview led the area with three Academic All-State selections. Carly Turner, Maliah Hampshire and Lauren Lash were picked from the Knights. Addie Bender, Hailee Caldwell and Kelsey Rich were picked from the Warriors.
Lakeland and Prairie Heights each had two Academic All-State girls, Keirstin Roose and Kendall Moore from the Lakers and Bre Walter and Haylee Henderson from the Panthers. Churubusco’s Caitlin Krider also made the team.
Two more area girls were Academic All-State honorable mentions, EN’s Avan Beiswanger and Prairie Heights’ Renae Meek.
