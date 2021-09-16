Eastside's Laban Davis

We’ve reached the halfway point of the season, and one thing is for certain. The KPC Sports Staff is pretty lucky at picking games.

I don’t know how Ken Fillmore is still leading in the standings after four weeks. He was middle of the pack last season. There’s no explanation for it, except for pure luck.

Jeff Jones has fallen back to the pack, where we all expected him to be. And for Mark Murdock? We won’t go there right now as he’s bringing up the rear.

I made a guarantee last week that I would be back on top of the standings headed into this week. Looks like I still have some work to do.

I’ll start off my picks with the doozy of game in Kendallville this evening when two top 10 teams ranked in Class 4A square off.

East Noble over Leo

This one will come down to whoever has the ball last. I believe it will be the Knights.

Columbia City over DeKalb

Another quick-strike offense does the Barons in.

Angola over Lakeland

Hornets looked better last week and will continue to do so this week.

Eastside over Garrett

Sneaky good game in Butler. The Blazers will be too much to stop.

Fairfield over West Noble

Falcons riding the wave of momentum after winning their first game.

Churubusco over Prairie Heights

The Eagles will be overwhelming on both sides of the ball.

Central Noble over Fremont

Can’t stop picking the Cougars now.

Norwell over New Haven

The Knights’ defense holds strong in this one.

Huntington North over Bellmont

The Vikings are in a better place as a program.

Carroll over Bishop Dwenger

The Chargers have too much fire power for the Saints.

Standings

Ken Fillmore 34-6

Hannah Holstein 32-8

Brice Vance 31-9

Jeff Jones 30-10

Mark Murdock 27-13

Week 4 Results

East Noble 45, DeKalb 7

Eastside 20, Churubusco 13

Central Noble 28, Prairie Heights 0

Garrett 28, Lakeland 0

Angola 38, West Noble 10

Fairfield 51, Fremont 12

Fillmore’s Picks

1. East Noble

2. Columbia City

3. Angola

4. Eastside

5. West Noble

6. Churubusco

7. Central Noble

8. Norwell

9. Huntington North

10. Bishop Dwenger

Vance’s Picks

1. East Noble

2. Columbia City

3. Angola

4. Eastside

5. Fairfield

6. Churubusco

7. Central Noble

8. Norwell

9. Huntington North

10. Carroll

Jones’ Picks

1. Leo

2. Columbia City

3. Angola

4. Eastside

5. Fairfield

6. Churubusco

7. Central Noble

8. Norwell

9. Huntington North

10. Carroll

Murdock’s Picks

1. East Noble

2. DeKalb

3. Angola

4. Eastside

5. West Noble

6. Churubusco

7. Central Noble

8. Norwell

9. Huntington North

10. Bishop Dwenger

Hannah Holstein is KPC Media Group's sports prognosticating cow. She can be reached at hannahholstein@kpcmedia.com or on Twitter at WondercowKPC.

