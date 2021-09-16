We’ve reached the halfway point of the season, and one thing is for certain. The KPC Sports Staff is pretty lucky at picking games.
I don’t know how Ken Fillmore is still leading in the standings after four weeks. He was middle of the pack last season. There’s no explanation for it, except for pure luck.
Jeff Jones has fallen back to the pack, where we all expected him to be. And for Mark Murdock? We won’t go there right now as he’s bringing up the rear.
I made a guarantee last week that I would be back on top of the standings headed into this week. Looks like I still have some work to do.
I’ll start off my picks with the doozy of game in Kendallville this evening when two top 10 teams ranked in Class 4A square off.
East Noble over Leo
This one will come down to whoever has the ball last. I believe it will be the Knights.
Columbia City over DeKalb
Another quick-strike offense does the Barons in.
Angola over Lakeland
Hornets looked better last week and will continue to do so this week.
Eastside over Garrett
Sneaky good game in Butler. The Blazers will be too much to stop.
Fairfield over West Noble
Falcons riding the wave of momentum after winning their first game.
Churubusco over Prairie Heights
The Eagles will be overwhelming on both sides of the ball.
Central Noble over Fremont
Can’t stop picking the Cougars now.
Norwell over New Haven
The Knights’ defense holds strong in this one.
Huntington North over Bellmont
The Vikings are in a better place as a program.
Carroll over Bishop Dwenger
The Chargers have too much fire power for the Saints.
Standings
Ken Fillmore 34-6
Hannah Holstein 32-8
Brice Vance 31-9
Jeff Jones 30-10
Mark Murdock 27-13
Week 4 Results
East Noble 45, DeKalb 7
Eastside 20, Churubusco 13
Central Noble 28, Prairie Heights 0
Garrett 28, Lakeland 0
Angola 38, West Noble 10
Fairfield 51, Fremont 12
Fillmore’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. Columbia City
3. Angola
4. Eastside
5. West Noble
6. Churubusco
7. Central Noble
8. Norwell
9. Huntington North
10. Bishop Dwenger
Vance’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. Columbia City
3. Angola
4. Eastside
5. Fairfield
6. Churubusco
7. Central Noble
8. Norwell
9. Huntington North
10. Carroll
Jones’ Picks
1. Leo
2. Columbia City
3. Angola
4. Eastside
5. Fairfield
6. Churubusco
7. Central Noble
8. Norwell
9. Huntington North
10. Carroll
Murdock’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Angola
4. Eastside
5. West Noble
6. Churubusco
7. Central Noble
8. Norwell
9. Huntington North
10. Bishop Dwenger
