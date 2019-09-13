EMMA — The Angola girls and West Noble boys cross country teams won their respective races at the Northeast Corner Conference Super Duals at Westview on Wednesday.
The Hornets finished with an 11-0 record, followed by Fairfield in second and West Noble in third. Garrett finished in fourth place, ahead of Westview, Fremont, Central Noble, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, Churubusco, Hamilton and Eastside.
Angola’s Samantha Biernat won the girls race with a time of 20:04.28. Two of her teammates followed closely in third and fourth with Gracynn Hinkley and Taylor Clemens. Hannah Blum came in 13th for the Hornets.
West Noble was led by Yarency Murillo-Rivera in fifth place at 21:11.96, and Fremont’s top finisher was next in sixth at 21:35.85. The Chargers’ Megan Wallen came in 11th.
Nataley Armstrong led the Railroaders in eighth in 21:54.96, and was trailed by fellow Garrett runner Madilyn Malcolm in ninth. Valencia Placencia also finished in the top 15 for the Railroaders.
The host Warriors were led by Deann Fry’s 10th place finish in 22:07.45. Teammate Hannah Neff place 19th.
Katie Graft (14th) and Allie Basinger (20th) both finished in the top 20 for Churubusco, and Central Noble’s Kylie Zumbrun finished in 18th.
The best runner for Prairie Heights was Allison Steele, who came in 16th at 23:03.86, and Fremont’s top finisher was Katie Berlew in 21st. Lakeland’s Brooklyn Rettig finished 34th, Eastside’s Kennedy Helbert crossed in 49th and Hamilton’s Estelle Karthieiser finished 56th.
On the boys side, West Noble got the better of Westview by one point to finish with an 11-0 record. The Warriors finished in second, followed by Garrett, Angola, Lakeland, Churubusco, Fairfield, Eastside, Prairie Heights, Fremont, Central Noble and Hamilton.
Westview’s Spencer Carpenter claimed the top time in 16:29 for first, beating Angola’s Izaiah Steury by just over a second. The Warriors had two more finishers in the top 10, including Remington Carpenter in fourth and Anthony Schwartz in 10th.
The Chargers were led by Abraham Longoria’s third-place finish in 16:57.48. Nathan Mast and Isaac Flora finished in sixth and eighth, respectively. Colten Cripe, Grant Flora and Austin Cripe all finished in the top 15 for West Noble.
Lakeland’s top finisher was Lucas Begley came in fifth at 17:21.13, and Garrett was led by Tanner McMain in ninth at 18:01.03.
Eastside’s Gezahange Biddle finished in seventh place in a time of 17:45.27.
Sam Keily led Churubusco in 11th with a time of 18:07.79, and Levi Skinner finished in 16th. Carson McLatcher finished in 24th to be Fremont’s best runner on Wednesday. Kenny Fulton finished 67th to lead the Marines.
