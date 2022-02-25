BUTLER — It was a special night on Gerb Court.
The Eastside boys defeated Churubusco 72-49 to clinch their first outright Northeast Corner Conference championship since the 1982-83 season.
In the fourth quarter of the win, senior Gabe Trevino hit one of two free throws to surpass 1984 Eastside graduate Craig Lake as the program's all-time leading scorer. Lake finished his career at 1,090 points, and now Trevino has 1,095 and counting after finishing with 15 points in the victory.
“First of all, he's Eastside basketball,” Blazer head coach Ed Bentley said of Trevino. “When I was coaching at Angola, I was coaching against him, also last year. A lot of kids don't handle that like he's handled it over the past four or five games. He knows this is coming. We dealt with it a little at 1,000 points.”
After Trevino reached the 1,000-point plateau, he called Bentley to tell him he just wanted to win with or without the record.
“He's an 18-year-old young man, you know it's on his mind. We talk about legacies. His legacy is in this building forever,” Bentley said.
Trevino said, “It feels amazing. Coming into my high school career, I never thought about scoring 1,000 points or getting the school record. I just came here to play with my boys and have a good season. Accomplishing those milestones have really been a blessing for me."
With the game well in hand, Trevino stepped to the line with 10 points and needed just one to break the record. Bentley called out to Trevino from the bench and stuck his tongue out at him to calm his nerves. Trevino shook him off.
Trevino was short on the first, then the crowd rose to its feet to encourage the senior Blazer.
“I was just trying to tune everyone out really. I just wanted to make the free throw. I didn't want to go there and miss both. That would have been bad. To have the atmosphere, to have people support me this season, it's really great to have,” Trevino said.
He swished the second one and the crowed erupted.
The Blazers struggled to pull away from Churubusco, but Owen Willard came to the rescue and continued the hot shooting he had in the first half. He went on a 9-0 personal run to put Eastside up 48-33 late in the third quarter. He led all scorers with 26 points.
Logan Fry also got hot from outside in the second half and helped extend the lead to as many as 30. Fry ended up with 18.
The Blazers took care of business when they had to and clinched the outright conference title.
Bentley had been in this situation before and been on the winning and losing end. He won it outright in 2016 when he was the coach at Angola. Last season when he was at Westview, the Warriors lost to Fremont in their final conference game, which meant they had to share the title with Central Noble.
“It's tough to win a conference championship. It's the ultimate test of being consistent,” Bentley said.
“It's something that we're going to cherish forever and talk about when we're 40 or 50 years old. It's about making memories with my boys and I'm grateful to have them,” Trevino said.
Carson Bunyan led the Eagles with 15 points, and Drew Pliett had 13.
