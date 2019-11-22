AUBURN — Lakewood Park’s girls had on their defensive shoes for their game with visiting Lakeland Christian Thursday.
The Panthers shut out the Cougars in the second quarter and held them without a field goal for a span equaling more than two quarters in rolling to their second straight win, 56-26.
Natalie Norris hit a jumper to give Lakeland Christian a 7-3 lead with 4:13 left in the first quarter. The Cougars’ next field goal was a 15-footer by Norris at the two-minute mark of the third quarter.
In between, the guests missed 21 straight shots against Lakewood Park’s active zone defense, went more than 18 minutes without a field goal and saw the Panthers reel off 27 consecutive points.
“We’ve talked all year that communication is going to be the key for us,” Lakewood Park coach Amy Bartkowiak said. “If we communicate well, everything else is going to fall into place. We’ve been doing that the last three games.”
All of the missed shots gave the Panthers (2-3) plenty of chances to take off to the other end at full speed and generate scoring opportunities. Junior Chloe Jolloff led the charge with 27 points and 16 rebounds, including 10-of-10 at the line.
Taylor Gerke added 11 points and hit the team’s other two free throws, giving the Panthers a perfect 12-for-12 night from the charity stripe.
“We’re up-tempo. We have a lot of speed and we love to push, push, push,” Bartkowiak said. “That’s just how we do it.
“This was definitely a confidence-booster for us early in the season. We started out a little bit shaky, but things are falling into place. We need to continue to make progress and grow, and work on a lot of little things.”
All six of the Panthers who dressed scored, and five of them made three-pointers. Lakewood Park was 6-of-20 (30%) from three.
Norris led Lakeland Christian with nine points, while Tori Calizo had six points and 10 boards. Calizo’s two free throws just shy of two minutes into the second half ended the Cougar scoring drought, but it was still another four minutes before they connected from the floor.
Overall, the Panthers shot 36 percent (19-of-53) to 24 percent for the Cougars (11-of-45). The teams were even in rebounding at 37-37 and nearly even in turnovers (15 for Lakewood Park, 14 for Lakeland Christian).
In other action Thursday night:
• Goshen (5-0) traveled to Westview (0-5) and defeated the Warriors 44-23.
• Churubusco (3-1, 0-1) opened its NECC season against Fairfield (3-0, 1-0). The Eagles fell 55-25.
