WOODBURN — It’s an old basketball adage, but it’s been proven time and again: offense wins games; defense wins championships.
One night after holding Angola to just eight second-half points, Garrett’s defense did it again Saturday, limiting Bishop Dwenger to 10 points in the middle quarters on the way to a 47-29 victory in the Class 3A sectional championship game at Woodlan.
The Railroaders improved to 25-1 in all games, matching the program best for victories in a season. It’s the 14th sectional title in girls basketball and third for head coach Bob Lapadot.
“When you get out of rhythm, with as much time as we’ve had off — you saw that offensively — but defense travels.
“Defense is just how hard you want to work, and we’re a pretty good defensive team.”
Bishop Dwenger entered the championship game at 12-13, but had won its last five games, including a win over South Side team that was playing in the championship game at Huntington North.
“You know it’s going to be tough,” Lapadot said. “As a coach, you always try to find as many ways they can beat you.
“We talked about them running a triangle-and-two, which they did, and trying to avoid foul trouble, which Morgan (Ostrowski) had a little.”
In the end, the Saints simply had no answer for junior Bailey Kelham or senior Morgan Ostrowski.
Kelham led all scorers with 22 points — with 15 coming in the first half — to go with six rebounds. Ostrowski picked up her second foul in the second quarter, but scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half. She finished with a double-double, reaching double figures in rebounds as well.
Dwenger led 8-7 after a quarter behind two three-pointers from senior Mackenzie Sokol.
That’s when Garrett took over.
Kelham started with a three from the key a minute into the second.
After teammate Makenna Malcolm swiped the ball at one end, Nataley Armstrong drove for a bucket at the other.
The Saints got an inside score from Giselle Eke, but Armstrong drove the lane again, drawing the defense to her before dumping it off to a wide-open Ostrowski for an easy two with 5:20 left in the half.
When Dwenger missed on its next possession, Kelham didn’t, drilling a three from the left wing to extend Garrett’s lead to 17-10.
Following another Saints’ miss, Kelham scored from the left baseline. Later, she added a free throw and also scored on a curl move around a screen, giving the Railroaders a 23-12 lead by the break.
In the third, it was Ostrowski’s turn. She scored Garrett’s first six points before Kelham hit a three just before the buzzer.
Dwenger didn’t register its first points until Madelynn Schenkel connected for a three with 1:25 left in the third.
The Railroaders led 34-18 with eight minutes to play.
Sokol hit a three from the key with 3:10 to play and scored again 30 seconds later, but the Saints would get no closer than 15 the rest of the way. She led her team with 12 points.
Malcolm finished the game with four steals for Garrett. Abby Weaver provided valuable minutes off the bench when Ostrowski picked up her second foul.
Lapadot was appreciative of the crowd support the team has received throughout the season.
“That matters. These kids are battling their hearts out — and so is Dwenger. To have these people behind us and to know that everybody really buys into this, when it gets hard and you get tired, that’s a little extra push,” he said.
Garrett will have to wait a few days to learn its opponent in the first game of the Bellmont Regional next Saturday as the Yorktown Sectional was delayed by weather.
Hamilton Heights and New Castle won semifinal round games played Saturday night. That championship game is set for Tuesday.
