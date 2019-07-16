FREELAND, Mich. — The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association honored student-athletes and teams from its nine member schools over the past couple of days for their efforts academically over the past 2018-19 academic year.
A total of 172 Thunder student-athletes made 2018-19 MIAA Academic Honor Roll, which was third best in the conference behind Hope (234) and Calvin (187). Eleven Trine teams earned MIAA Team GPA Awards, which tied for fourth in the conference with Olivet.
Trine’s had three of the five MIAA’s teams to finish with grade point averages over 3.7. The women’s soccer team, coached by Terry Stefankiewicz, had a 3.775 GPA. The women’s tennis team, coached by Erin Kolar, had a 3.750 grade point average. Coach Zach Raber’s women’s cross country team had a 3.730 GPA.
Hope volleyball and Adrian women’s soccer were the other two teams with GPAs over 3.7 from this past academic year.
Other Trine teams receiving MIAA Team GPA Awards were women’s volleyball (3.619 GPA), men’s cross country (3.602), women’s outdoor track and field (3.431), men’s golf (3.419), women’s indoor track and field (3.466), women’s basketball (3.550), men’s tennis (3.468) and men’s indoor track and field (3.348).
Teams must achieve a 3.3 GPA or better to receive an MIAA Team GPA Award. For the first time in the 21-year history of this award, all the teams in three MIAA-sponsored sports received Team GPA Awards: women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
Overall, 91 teams received MIAA Team GPA Awards. One of those teams was Saint Mary’s women’s basketball, coached by former Tri-State University student-athlete and coach Melissa (Cope) Makielski.
To make the MIAA Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must reach a 3.5 GPA for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport.
A record total of 1,356 student-athletes made the honor roll and beat the previous conference record of 1,284 set in the 2017-18 academic year. Fifteen more Trine student-athletes made the honor roll this past academic year than it did in the 2017-18 academic year.
Trine’s 2018-19 MIAA Academic Honor Roll Student-Athletes
Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country: Noah Acker, Benjamin Alston, Alexander Amaro, Paul Baker, Jasper Bassett, Jack Beakas, Bryan Doerr, Andrew Duckett, Ryan Haarer, Derek Miller, Neil O’Brien, Jonathan Phillips, Trenton Sakos, Kody Snyder, Eric Townsend, Nicholas Zak.
Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country: Hannah Blystone, Mackenzie Bristol, Chloe Brittain, Evonne Bultemeyer, Miranda Coombs, Stacy Dibley, Jensyn Garrow, Madison Howard, Abigail Kuhlman, Ruth Luebcke, Valerie Obear, Autumn Presley, Lacie Piekarski, Hope Scholma, Morgan Spade.
Football: Keysean Amison, Jarred Billcheck, Seth Boggs, Jacob Chesney, Jacob Dilly, Andrew Duckett, Lucas Garza, Colin Goebel, Adam Gutting, Brent Hays, Hunter Hiatt, Ross Kirkton, Elijah Klepper, Alex Layman, Mason McFarland, Damon Munn, Eric Peters, Ryan Potts, Garrett Rezmer, Skylar Sanders, Isaac Sheehan, Joseph Steigmeyer, Joshua Whitten, Jacob Yoder.
Women’s Basketball: Kaylee Argyle, Tara Bieniewicz, Brandi Dawson, Sophia Kreag, Hannah Milligan, Jaycee Parrett, Julia Pate, Kaitlyn Steers, Rachel Stewart, Kayla Wildman, Cassidy Williams.
Men’s Tennis: Austin Balos, Adam Dills, Ronald Everitt, Noah Gaar, Blake Trusty.
Men’s Lacrosse: Brennan Battle, Tyler Corless, James Fry, Justin Gearig, Kyle Grandmaison, Nils Hay, Brandon Matuszczak, Keith McCowan, Brian Morris, Bryce Salmon, Joseph Steigmeyer, Jarod Schepp, Steven Schumacher, Daniel Shine, Jared Turner.
Women’s Volleyball: Jacqueline Baughman, Lindsey DeCamp, Morgan Harris, Raven Hood, Sarah Moon, Alexa Ratkowski, Shannon Scott,Molly Smith, Danielle Stanichuk, Alyvia Sundheimer, Taylor Todd, Grace Wielfaert.
Men’s Golf: Jacob Black, Grant Brettnacher, Spencer Graf, Nicholas Knowlton, Joseph LeSueur.
Men’s Basketball: Nicholas Bowman, Jason Clune, Sean Corcoran, Griffin Lorimer, Pete Smith.
Baseball: Drew Bradford, Quinlan Fauquher, Joseph Fiorucci, Jacob Heller, Thomas Rivet, Kyle Robinson, Stephen Sieczkowski, Nathaniel Watson, Robert Webb.
Women’s Tennis: Kyra Braun, Elisabeth Cole, Andrea Jordan, Delaney Keirn, Camille Lozier, Tatum Matthews, Sherrie Riser, Trista Savage, Kathryn Simon, Ashley Spirrison.
Women’s Soccer: Kennedy Brough, Courtney Christie, Elisabeth Cole, Kayla Dennewitz, Kyleigh Gay, Krista Jackson, Andrea Oster, Courtney Reece, Kristen Reece, Jillian Rejczyk, Marisa Robinett, Madison Rudolph, Logan Sagstetter, Madison Sanderson, Morgan Sanderson, Mia Schlueter, Cassidy Small, Julia Surratt, Hayley Waltz.
Wrestling: Samuel Burge, Nevan Freestone, Chase Gibson, Nicholas Miller, Dominic Pecoraro.
Softball: Mackenzi Cannici, Mercede Daugherty, Makenna Hartline, Michaela Hartline, Taylor Murdock, Claire Ryan, Laurel Smithson, Haley Springer, Ashley Swartout, Dorothy Thompson, Bailey Vande Giessen.
Women’s Lacrosse: Peri Darmofal, Lilly Dusek, Lauren Hall, Hannah Nelson, Shea Rayburn, Mia Schlueter.
Women’s Golf: Jenna Doumont, Olivia Phillips.
Men’s Soccer: Connor Hanaway, Alex Jasper, Brian Morris, Quinn O’Brien, Cole Pierce, Kurt Wysocki.
