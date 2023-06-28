FREMONT — Hunter Jack took the lead on Lap 21 and never gave it up to claim the checkered flag in the EverageAuto.com Late Models last Saturday night at Angola Motorsport Speedway.
Tony Dager was runner-up with Tanner Jack third.
In other action last Saturday night, the Gatton family swept the podium in the R.L. McCoy Modifieds. Jonathan Gatton won the event, with Jordan Gatton second and Johnny Gatton third.
Zach Henderson earned his first feature win of the season in the Vore’s Welding and Steel Street Stocks. Jeremy Hamilton was second and Parker Moyer placed third.
In the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group Front Wheel Drives, it was Mark Mason prevailing in the second of two green-white-checkered attempts to take the win. Chip Heintzelman was second and Ashley Chalfant finished third to earn her third podium finish of the season.
Another full slate of action is on tap for this Saturday starting at 7 p.m. On tap for the night is the Independence Celebration presented by Economy Auto Parts.
Angola Motorsport Speedway
Series Points Standings
EverageAuto.com Late Models
1. Tommy Cook 278, 2. Kole Elkins 260, 3. Ricky Payton 212, 4. Randy Cook 210, 5. Tanner Jack 186.
R.L. McCoy Modifieds
1. Jonathan Gatton 300, 2. Jordan Gatton 254, 3. Mel Klein 216, 4. Brad Griffin 198, 5. Jason Timmerman 174.
Vore’s Welding and Steel Street Stocks
1. Parker Moyer 284, 2. Hunter King 262, 3. Jeremy Hamilton 240, 4. Kyleigh Drummond 176, 5. Doug Chilcutt 136.
Shepherd’s Family Auto Group
Front-Wheel Drives
1. Chip Heintzelman 292, 2. Chris Heintzelman 270, 3. John Chilcote 234, 4. Kylie Heintzelma, 230, 5. Ashley Chalfant/Riley Mason 174.
