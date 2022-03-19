PITTSBURGH — For most of Thursday night’s NCAA Division III Women’s Final Four semifinal matchup with perennial rival Hope College, the Trine University women’s basketball team found itself in most unfamiliar territory.
Trailing. And not just by a little. By a lot.
The Thunder, who found themselves behind 8-0 in the opening 1:40 of the game, trailed by as many as 18 in the second half of their 57-52 loss to the Flying Dutch before storming back into the contest.
Trine never led in the game. But they did tie it at 52 on a Wildman 3-pointer with 3:35 left in the contest.
That big shot ignited both the Thunder bench and the large Trine crowd that made the long trip from Angola.
“We had the mentality of not giving up… When we’re down, we only had one option, and that was to bust our butts defensively,” Wildman said.
For Hope head coach Brian Morehouse, it was one more battle in the annals of Hope-Trine hoops.
“It was our fourth game against Trine and they have all been tremendous games,” Morehouse said. “It was one of those games where you feel good about yourself, and then you don’t.”
Hope won three of the four meetings between the two regional rivals in 2021-22, which was also three of Trine’s four total losses. The only other Thunder defeat came to Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 72-66 on the road on Nov. 21, 2021.
Jitters were part of the Thunder’s early struggles, Rang said.
“There was a little bit of nerves early. It was one of those things again where we needed to see the ball go through the hoop,” Rang said.
“Hope was making shots early. Their big three fifth-year seniors (Kenedy Schoonveld, Sydney Muller and Olivia Voskuil) carried them.”
The Flying Dutch went on to defeat Wisconsin-Whitewater in Saturday afternoon’s championship game, 71-58. Ella McKinney led Hope with 21 points. Muller added 18 and Voskuil chipped in with 11.
Rebekah Schumacher paced the Warhawks with 14 points. Johanna Taylor added 12 and Kacie Carollo and Aleah Grundahl had 11 apiece.
Postseason honors pile up for Bieniewicz
Trine senior guard Tara Bieniewicz was named a Fourth Team All-American by D3hoops.com on Saturday before the Whitewater-Hope national championship game.
Bieniewicz is just the second All-American in the NCAA Division III era of Trine women’s basketball, with 2019 graduate Brandi Dawson, a Garrett graduate, being the other in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
Bieniewicz, a Chesterfield, Mich., native, helped anchor a team that made its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.
Bieniewicz broke the school record with 85 three-pointers made during the 2021-22 season, the fourth-most in NCAA DIII this season. She is the Thunder women’s career leader in three-pointers made with 212. She also tied the Trine record for most trifectas in a game with eight against Springfield College in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
Bieniewicz scored a team-high 11.1 points per game this season and shot 40.5% from beyond the arc (85-210). Along with her efficient shooting, she had 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game with a 1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Bieniewicz also earned first-team all-region honors last week.
The Thunder had the fourth-best scoring defense in the nation at 47.3 points allowed per game and notched the lowest three-point field goal percentage defense in program history at 22.1%.
MIAA magic on display in the Steel City
Four NCAA Division III women’s basketball teams journeyed to Pittsburgh to decide the 2022 national championship.
Half of them hailed from the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
For Morehouse, that little tidbit is just one more object lesson in what a tough, competitive conference his Flying Dutch and the Thunder lead.
“Tonight was another showcase of our league being great,” Morehouse said.
Jobs, playing time up for grabs next season
The Thunder will say goodbye to six seniors: Bieniewicz, Wildman, Kaylee Argyle, Rachel Stewart, Kelsy Taylor and Natalee Kunse.
That group accounted for a total of 42.7 points per game in 2021-22. That’s just over 59% of the Thunder’s 71.8 points per game this season.
Key returning players for Trine in 2022-23 as the book is officially closed on the 2021-22 campaign include junior guards Alyssa Argyle (6.0 ppg) and Makayla Ardis (5.4 ppg.), junior forwards Sam Underhill (6.6 ppg) and Katie Sloneker (3.7 ppg), and freshman guard Sidney Weaver (4.0 ppg).
Yellow Jackets win D3 men’s championship
At Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne Saturday evening, Randolph-Macon (Va.) defeated Elmhurst (Ill.) 75-45 in the championship game of the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Four players scored in double figures for the Yellow Jackets (33-1). They were led by Josh Talbert with 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
Lavon Thomas had 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Elmhurst (27-7).
