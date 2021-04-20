ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team lost to Alma in five sets in a first-round match of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Tuesday night at Hershey Hall.
The fifth-seeded Scots won the final two sets to come back and win 17-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 15-11.
Sara Majerle had 29 kills, 10 digs, three aces and three block assists to lead Alma (4-5).
Senior Madison Munger had 19 kills, 10 digs and an ace for the fourth-seeded Thunder (7-5). Classmate Jacqueline Baughman had 43 assists, 19 digs, seven kills, two aces and two block assists.
East Noble High School graduate Sarah Toles had 13 kills, three digs, two aces, one solo block and one block assist for Trine. Central Noble graduate Chloe Behm had four block assists, three digs and a kill.
Alma will play conference regular season champion Calvin in a tournament semifinal match on Thursday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The Thunder will end their 2020-21 season playing in the fifth-place match on Saturday.
