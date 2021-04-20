Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.