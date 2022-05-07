GARRETT — This time, Garrett backed up some good pitching with some clutch hits.
A two-run single by Jacob Molargik and a run-scoring hit by Peyton Simmons provided a small but ample cushion for right-handers Kail Baughman and Luke Byers as Garrett took a 3-1 victory over Leo Saturday.
The two teams originally had a doubleheader scheduled to start in the morning, but due to wet conditions the teams started at noon and played only a single game, with Garrett's prom being that evening.
Baughman allowed three hits with six strikeouts and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. The Lions had a runner at second when he left, but Byers allowed for no suspense, retiring all five hitters he faced, the last four by strikeout.
Garrett's offense couldn't find the big hit in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Columbia City, but came through Saturday.
"We had a couple kids step up and get that big hit we needed and we got them in a hole," Garrett coach Jason Richards said. "We could relax on the pitching mound and just throw. Kail pitched a great game and Luke came in and shut them down at the end.
"Good outing by both of them. The defense backed them up. We had some good plays on defense."
The best was likely a diving stop by first baseman Trey Richards, who robbed Leo pitcher Donavin Massing of an extra-base hit to end the fifth.
Massing, a senior right-hander, pitched well enough to win on many days, allowing eight hits and striking out eight with one walk over six innings.
The Lions (10-5) had their chance for a big inning in the third after Baughman had struck out the first two batters. Cohden Brubaker singled up the middle, and eventually came home on a passed ball as Baughman walked the next three.
He got tough with the bases full for an inning-ending strikeout, keeping Garrett in the lead 2-1 at the time.
"We had the one inning where we walked three and they had bases loaded," Coach Richards said. "It showed a lot of grit out of Kail to be able to do that. He didn't let it get to his head, where in the past he would have let that bother him.
"This time he just pitched through it. It's good to see the growth."
Garrett (10-3) broke on top in the second inning, when Luke Holcomb and Jaxson Nodine had infield singles, and were bunted along by Aiden Orth. The bases were full after a strikeout and a walk when Molargik drove a single to left, plating two runs.
Molargik was not retired all day with two hits and being hit by a pitch. Holcomb and Nodine also had two hits each.
The Railroaders scored again in the fourth. Aaden Lytle reached on a dropped third strike to start the inning. One out later, Molargik singled to right and Trey Richards was safe on an error to fill the bases.
With the Lions' infield drawn in, Simmons poked a single through the middle to complete the day's scoring. Garrett had a chance for a big inning with the bases still full, but Massing stood his ground with a strikeout and a fly out to escape further damage.
