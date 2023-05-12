Prep Softball CN nearly passes major test
COLUMBIA CITY — Central Noble lost 5-4 to a solid Columbia City club Friday.
The Cougars led 4-1 after five and a half innings. Then the Eagles scored two runs each in the sixth and seventh inning to walk off with the victory.
Freshman Grace Swank hit a three-run home run in the first inning for Central Noble. Kierra Bolen had a hit and run scored.
Swank allowed four earned runs on eight hits over six and one-third innings. Kensyngtin Kimmell suffered the loss in relief.
Heights upsets Fairfield
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated on of the Northeast Corner Conference’s top team in Fairfield 3-2 Thursday at the Panthers’ Field of Dreams.
The Panthers scored all of their runs in the third inning. Trinity Pratt and Emily McCrea combined on a four-hitter. Pratt went the first four innings to get the win. McCrea did not allow a hit over the final three innings to get the save. The Falcons scored an unearned run in the seventh, but PH held on.
Ella Coney hit a two-run homer for Heights. McCrea, Pratt and Savana Phares had two hits apiece. McCrea scored a run and Phares drove in a run. Pratt and Emma Allen hit doubles.
EN defeats New Haven
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won on senior night over New Haven 11-7 in a Northeast 8 Conference contest on Thursday.
The Bulldogs rallied from a 6-2 deficit after three innings to take a 7-6 lead in the fifth. The Knights scored a run to tie in the bottom of the sixth, then broke the tie with four runs in the sixth.
Blazers, Garrett win
BUTLER — Eastside stayed undefeated in Northeast Corner Conference regular season play with a 12-0 win over West Noble in five innings on Thursday.
The Blazers scored nine runs in the third inning and had 15 hits in the contest. Moyra McAtee was the starting and winning pitcher to improve to 10-1 on the season.
In other area action on Thursday, Garrett won at Hamilton 18-2 in five innings.
Churubusco tops Warriors
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco scored in every inning but the first in a 9-2 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Westview on Thursday at Churubusco Community Park.
Madison Hosted had three extra-base hits for the Eagles with two triples and a double. She scored three runs and drove in three runs.
Kaelyn Marks also had three hits for Churubusco, and that included a home run. She scored a run and had two RBIs.
Shelby Tigner and Grace Lawson were both 2-for-3 with a walk for the Eagles. Tigner had two doubles, two runs and three RBIs.
Sara Lapp singled, doubled and scored a run for the Warriors. Kyiah Michels had two RBIs.
Lakers top Fremont
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Fremont 9-3 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
The contest was tied at 3 after three and a half innings before the Lakers scored in three straight innings. Lakeland made no errors while the Eagles had five errors.
Cassidi Parham scattered seven hits and four walks in a complete game win for Lakeland. She also had two hits and drove in three runs.
Abbey Priestley was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two runs batted in for the Lakers. Reahgan Adams and Kylee Waldron each had had two hits and two runs. Jaden Moore added a solo home run.
Addy Parr and Sydney Hinchcliffe each had two hits for Fremont. Parr drove in two runs and Hinchliffe had an RBI.
Panthers down Archers
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Fort Wayne South Side 10-0 in five innings on Thursday.
Presleigh Burkhart and Bella Shepherd combined on the one-hit shutout for the Panthers. Burkhart got the win, striking out seven over the first four innings.
Grace Merkel had three hits, including a double, two runs scored and drove in a run for LPC. Ava West also reached base three times. She doubled, triples and reached on an error, and scored three runs.
Miranda Motz doubled and drove in two runs for Lakewood Park, and Reese Lindblom scored twice.
Prep Baseball Knights handle Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — East Noble defeated New Haven 11-1 in five innings in a Northeast 8 Conference game on Thursday.
Gunner Wiley pitched a four-hitter for Knights, allowing one earned run and one walk, struck out five and hit a batter. Hunter Wiley hit a solo home run.
Deegan Munk was 2-for-3 for East Noble with a walk, a run scored, two stolen bases and three runs batted in. Parker Kerr and Jackson Leedy each had two hits. Leedy and Cody Biddle each had two runs. Leedy also had a double and an RBI.
Lakers overcome Fremont late
LAGRANGE — Lakeland rallied to beat Fremont 9-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday.
The Eagles scored all of their runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead. The Lakers drew closer in the bottom half of the fifth with a run, then erupted for six runs in the sixth.
Cole Frost drove in three runs and Jayden Marshall had three hits to lead Lakeland. Drannon Miller and Garrett Pieri each had two hits and two runs. Pieri also had two RBIs and a double. Levi Cook also had two RBIs.
Pieri was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing one earned run and three hits in two and two-thirds innings with no walks and three strikeouts.
Blazers best Chargers
BUTLER — Eastside defeated West Noble 7-3 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday.
The Blazers scored three runs each in the third and fifth innings, and had a run in the fourth.
Elijah Bacon had two hits for the Chargers and Brooks Ruisard had a double.
Barons beat by Bellmont
WATERLOO — Bellmont scored three runs in the first inning and five more in the third en route to beating DeKalb 10-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Thursday.
Parker Smith had a double and drove in Noah Buchs for the Barons’ lone run in the third inning. Tegan Irk tripled.
LPC wins at Bethany Christian
WATERFORD MILLS — Lakewood Park Christian scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Bethany Christian 8-6 on Thursday.
The Panthers trailed 6-3 after four innings.
Kayden Kirtley was 2-for-3 for LPC with a double, two runs, three stolen bases, three runs batted in, and was hit by a pitch.
Corbin White, Kolten Kirtley and Ethan Young had two hits apiece and a run apiece for the Panthers. Young also drove in a run and White had two stolen bases. Kirtley got the pitching win in relief as he allowed one earned run on three hits over the final four innings.
Heights beat by Falcons
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Fairfield 14-0 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
Falcon ace Alec Hershberger threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk. Kam Leedy drew the walk for the Panthers.
In other area action on Thursday, Garrett defeated visiting Hamilton 12-2 in five innings.
Boys Prep Golf Falcons top Lakers, Blazers
MIDDLEBURY — Fairfield took care of business on its home course on the front nine at Meadow Valley Thursday, defeating Lakeland 154-163 in a key Northeast Corner Conference match. Eastside was third with 200.
The Falcons had three players in the 30s and were led by Brayden Miller with a 37.
Laker Ben Keil was medalist with 34. Reece Myers led the Blazers with 46.
Fairfield 154, Lakeland 163, Eastside 200
Fairfield: Brayden Miller 37, Andrew Miller 38, Jasper Carl 39, Carter Kitson 40, Miles Nine 41.
Lakeland: Ben Keil 34, Tommy Curtis 40, Nate Keil 41, Brady Ferguson 48, Kyle Hartsough 51.
Eastside: Reece Myers 46, Clayton Minnick 48, Braztyn Chamberlain 50, Gunnar Czaja 56, Ashton Bendel 57.
Fremont downs Braves
FORT WAYNE — Fremont defeated Blackhawk Christian 173-181 Thursday at Cherry Hill.
Luke Campbell shot 39 and Ashland Benner had 43 to lead the Eagles. Brave Gavin Haiflich was medalist with 36.
Fremont also won the junior varsity match 199-210. Eagle Jake Hilvers was medalist with 42.
On Friday at Lake James in Angola, Fremont defeated Prairie Heights 173-180. Churubusco was third with 252.
Campbell shot a personal best 38 to earn medalist honors for the Eagles. Freshman Braeden Morr led the Panthers with 39 and Leyton Byler shot 45.
Fremont’s JV team shot 200. Eagle Branden Kirtlan was medalist with 43.
Fremont 173, Blackhawk Christian 181
Fremont: Luke Campbell 39, Ashland Benner 43, Zander Reetz 44, Trevor Reetz 47, Austin Caskey 52.
Blackhawk: Gavin Haiflich 36. Miles Steffens 47, Jon Overholt 48, Ty Nigg 50, Adam Albrecht 56.
JV: Fremont 199, Blackhawk 210
FHS: J. Hilvers 42, Kirtlan 52, Ch. Senecal 52, Chilenski 53, Sharrow 54.
Chargers, Knights fall
SYRACUSE — West Noble lost to Manchester 176-200 in a non-conference match Thursday on the front nine at Maxwelton.
Squire Jackson Felgar was medalist with with a 40. Luke Schermerhorn and Nevin Phares shot 49s for the Chargers.
In Huntington Thursday, East Noble lost to Huntington North 160-163 in a Northeast 8 Conference match. The Knights finish 4-3 in NE8 play.
Manchester 176, West Noble 200
Manchester: Jackson Felgar 40, Connor Trump 45, Bryce Mugford 45, Luke Gish 46, Preston Duffer 47, Landon Gish 50, Cole Henderson 50, Caden Egner 56.
West Noble: Luke Schermerhorn 49, Nevin Phares 49, Austin Cripe 50, Isaac Mast 52, Blake Ewell 55, Rodrigo Melchor 58, Drew Burns 60, Tristan Reed 61.
Girls Prep Tennis Knights win at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — East Noble ended the regular season with a 5-0 Northeast 8 Conference win over New Haven on Thursday. The Knights head into sectional with a 10-7 overall dual record.
The Knights also won the junior varsity dual 5-0.
East Noble 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Malee Snodgrass 6-0, 6-0. 2. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Kendall Rowland 6-0, 6-0. 3. Brooke Lindsey (EN) def. Elia Colin 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Maria Bona-Ella Edwards (EN) def. Jessica Didion-Aaliyah Casiano 6-0, 6-1. 2. Rylie Pasztor-Payton Quake (EN) def. Brooke Thornhill-Nakia Capers 6-0, 6-0.
LPC ekes past Cavaliers
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park defeated Canterbury 3-2 on Thursday.
The Panthers won in both doubles positions with Mia MacFarlane and Campbell Warner at No. 1 and Olivia Crider and Ellie Golm at the No. 2 place in the lineup. Ava Black also won her match for LPC at No. 3 singles.
Middle School Soccer Baron boys win in tourney
WATERLOO — DeKalb won its opening game in the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference Tournament Thursday, defeating New Haven 12-0.
Romeo Avila had three goals and Dawson Cleverly had two for the Barons. Mason Snyder, Ryker Ball, Luis Arteaga, Jayden Conrad, Christian Johnson and Weber Yarian also scored goals.
Johnson and Yarian both had two assists and Henry Sullivan had one.
EN boys defeat Leo
East Noble’s boys soccer team defeated Leo 2-0 Thursday. Roman Pita and Mateo Salazar scored for the Knights.
