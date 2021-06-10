PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Boys Golf Regional is one of the toughest in the state. Seven of the top 20 teams in Indiana and several really good individuals were in competition at the regional on the Black Course at The Golf Club at the Swan Lake Resort on Thursday.
So it was going to be difficult for East Noble and the three individuals that represented the KPC Media Group area to advance to next week’s IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View in Carmel.
The Knights ended up in 15th place with a total tally of 352.
“With the weather conditions and the course conditions, we got a lot of rain last night, I’m pretty pleased with how we played,” East Noble coach Jason Buchs said. “We didn’t come over here with any expectations. We came over here for a lot of them to experience this for hopefully the future.”
Bishop Dwenger won the regional team title with a score of 298. They moved on as a team, along with Columbia City at 302 and Penn with 311. The Saints’ Sam Brita was the individual champion with a score of 72 and after winning a playoff against Columbia City’s Drew Dunham and Canterbury’s Joe Shaklik.
Lakeland’s Ben Keil was the top individual from the area with a score of 77, which was two shots short of keeping his season alive and advancing to state. DeKalb’s Gavin Morr was right behind him with a 78, and Fremont’s Lukas Berlew carded a 92.
Buchs said it should be a goal for the Knights to make a perennial trip to the regional stage.
East Noble will have a good chance to do that with its young core. Freshman Caden Anderson led his team at last week’s sectional and did so once again on Thursday with a team-low 83.
“Caden Anderson got more consistent as the year went on,” Buchs said.
Senior Ryan Gienger was next for the Knights with an 85.
“From other parents on the course, I’ve gotten so many compliments on not just how good of a golfer he is, but how a good, young gentleman he is,” Buchs said.
Ryan Norden, a sophomore, carded an 91, followed by junior Avery Kline’s 93 and a 97 from senior Matt Kumfer. Buchs said all three improved over the course of the season for East Noble and the future is bright in Kendallville.
