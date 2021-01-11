Last week was an entertaining week of basketball with a close game every single night.
I'm hopeful it was a precursor to what this week will be like with the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament and the East Noble-DeKalb rivalry taking place this weekend.
With the stage set, here's this week's power rankings.
Girls
No. 1 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 14-1, 7-0 NECC
The Railroaders survived a couple of scares last week against Fairfield and Central Noble. Maybe it was wake up call for Garrett before the NECC Tournament this week, or it's a sign of just how difficult it will be for any team to win this year's tournament.
No. 2 West Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 13-3, 7-1 NECC
Despite the loss to Angola, the Chargers are still in the race for the NECC regular season championship after they defeated Lakeland. They face Garrett the Friday after the conference tournament in the game the could decide the conference.
No. 3 Angola
Last week: 4
Record: 10-3, 6-2 NECC
The Hornets are playing like they could be the No. 1 team this week. They picked up four conference wins last week, including three tight victories that were decided in the final minute. That could help them in close games in the NECC Tournament or during sectional play.
No. 4 Lakeland
Last week: 3
Record: 12-4, 5-2 NECC
The Lakers dropped two games they had to have last week to remain in the race for the regular season title. However, they have a good chance at bouncing back in the conference tournament this week. The path to the title game opens up if they can get past Central Noble tonight.
No. 5 Central Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 11-3, 3-3 NECC
The Cougars gave Garrett all it could handle for three quarters Friday then held off a rally by East Noble on Saturday. Central Noble is playing its best basketball of the season and could very well contend for the conference tournament.
Others considered: Eastside, Lakewood Park.
Boys
No. 1 Westview
Last week: 1
Record: 7-2, 5-0 NECC
I still think the Warriors are the best team in the area, but they aren't playing like it right now. The NECC Tournament can be a great way for Westview to correct some of its issues, or it will continue to expose them.
No. 2 Churubusco
Last week: 2
Record: 7-1, 3-1 NECC
The Eagles just keep scoring in bunches. They topped the 100-point mark against Elkhart Christian last Tuesday then put up 92 on Fremont a few days later. I don't think they can keep up this pace of scoring for the rest of the season, but it looks like they are going to try.
No. 3 Central Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 9-1, 4-1 NECC
The Cougars had a big week last week with three dominant wins. Their closest victory was a 35-point win over Wawasee. The momentum Central Noble is building should bode well for the conference tournament this week.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 6-1, 3-0 NECC
The Blazers continue to shine on the defense end this season. In their two wins over Fairfield and Lakeland, they didn't allow either opponent over 40 points, which they have done four times this season.
No. 5 West Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 4-3, 1-2 NECC
The Chargers battled with Lakeland in their first game in 19 days. They have a chance to maintain their positioning or better it with a run in the NECC Tournament this week.
Others considered: East Noble, DeKalb, Lakewood Park, Lakeland.
