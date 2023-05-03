Youth Basketball DeKalb Baron boys camp scheduled
WATERLOO — The Baron Basketball Camp for boys entering grades 1-8 next fall have been scheduled.
The camp for grades 1-2 will be held May 31 and June 1-2 from noon to 1:30 p.m. each day at the middle school. Players should enter Door 2. The cost is $40.
Grades 3-8 will have their camp June 5-8 at the high school from noon to 3 p.m. each day. Players should enter Door 24. The cost is $80.
Players in both camps will practice fundamentals of basketball with help from players and coaches. Dribbling, passing, footwork and shooting are among the areas to be addressed.
Players should bring a water bottle with their name on it.
Online sign-up is preferred. Entry forms can be found on the athletics website (dhsathletics.dekalbcentral.net) or on the basketball Twitter page (@DHSBaronBball).
College Lacrosse
Richmond, Kasten earn All-MIAA honors
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University sophomore Calista Richmond was selected as an All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association First Team attacker for her second straight season.
Thunder sophomore Maddy Kasten was one of two conference goalkeepers to make the All-MIAA Second Team. The All-MIAA women’s lacrosse teams were announced by the conference on Wednesday.
Richmond had 24 goals and 26 assists this seasons for 50 points. She was one of the top players in the MIAA in assists.
Forty of Richmond’s 45 shots were on goals. The Portage, Michigan, resident made 53% of the shots she took (24-45). She also fielded 13 ground balls and forced eight turnovers.
Kasten played in goal in all but 48 seconds of Trine’s season. The Battle Creek resident had a 12.18 goals against average, made 127 saves and had a 46.5 save percentage.
