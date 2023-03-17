GARRETT — Garrett senior shortstop Peyton Simmons took care of some business before his final high school baseball got rolling.
He signed with Glen Oaks Community College to continue playing ball on Wednesday, which was two days after the Railroaders officially started practices to prep for the upcoming spring season.
“It’s a great relief to get this off my shoulders,” Simmons said. “To continue playing baseball is something I’m looking forward to.”
Glen Oaks is a two-year college in Centreville, Michigan. Simmons is looking to develop further there and hopes to continue playing baseball at a four-year college.
Simmons plans on playing shortstop and second base at Glen Oaks. He will be the Railroaders’ full-time shortstop this spring.
“I definitely want to improve everywhere. Add power and continue playing wherever I can,” Simmons said. “I’m really happy with how things have gone since last year.”
Simmons hit .378 (31-82) last season in helping the Railroaders share the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship with Westview. He also had 22 runs scored, nine runs batted in, four doubles and three stolen bases.
“Peyton has stepped up as a leader,” Garrett coach Jason Richards said. “Nobody outworks him. I’m working on the field and he’s still out there. In September, he came up to me and had some ideas on what we can do as a team to get better.”
Simmons will study graphic design at Glen Oaks. But first, he wants to keep good things going on the diamond at Garrett.
The Railroaders took some big graduation hits from a team that went 16-8 last year, including 10-1 in the Northeast Corner Conference. However, Simmons is part of a solid lead group returning with classmates Luke Byers and Jacob Molargik and junior pitcher Luke Holcomb.
