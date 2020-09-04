Week three of the high school football season is upon us and temperatures are starting to feel a little more like fall on this Labor Day weekend.
Angola and DeKalb will be idle again this week as COVID-19 forced both teams to quarantine for 14 days.
Despite some bumps and bruises the remaining teams in our northeast Indiana region have stayed away from the virus.
Here are the matchups for Week 3:
East Noble at Huntington North
Records: East Noble 2-0, Huntington North 1-1
Media: WAWK 95.5 and 94.3 FM
Last meeting: The Knights won 36-20 over the Vikings on Sept. 6, 2019.
East Noble trailed Huntington North well into the third quarter last season. Maybe the Knights took the Vikings too lightly, but they had an explosive offense that could get them out of a jam.
This year’s East Noble hasn’t displayed that type of explosiveness yet and can’t fall too far behind with the hope of making up ground quickly.
Tonight’s matchup follows similar storylines coming in as last year’s with the Knights winning a close game and the Vikings blowing out Jay County the week before.
East Noble also can’t look ahead to its big matchup with Class 6A powerhouse Penn next week.
The Knights have been good at not giving up the big play on defense. The Vikings have the capability of breaking loose with their style of offense, which is a run the ball a lot. In the win over Jay County, Aden Dennis ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on just five carries. As a team, Huntington finished with 507 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
East Noble’s offense will continue to grow and showed signs of growth to close out the win at NorthWood. When the Panthers knew the run was coming, the Knights kept handing the ball to Justin Marcellus, and he kept picking up first downs.
The Knights will continue to have growing pains, but the hope is that the signs of growth become more frequent. Huntington North’s defense gave up almost 500 rushing yards to Warsaw in Week 1, so East Noble could have plenty of opportunities to find what works this week.
Eastside at West Noble
Records: Eastside 2-0, West Noble 0-2
Last meeting: West Noble won 33-19 at Butler on Sept. 6, 2019.
The Blazers are 2-0 for the first time since the 2001 season following a big 28-14 win over Adams Central, which was previously ranked fourth in Class A.
Eastside would like nothing better than to eliminate turnovers, after committing three in the first half against Adams Central. Fortunately for the Blazers, the Jets were only able to score on one of those miscues.
The Blazer defense made a crucial goal line stand in the third quarter and turned two Adams Central turnovers into points that made the difference in the game. Lane Burns intercepted a pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Phoenix Smyth blocked a punt that led to another Eastside score.
Tight end Gavin Wallace is becoming a dependable receiver for Eastside, catching four passes for 108 yards and a touchdown against the Jets. Despite throwing two interceptions, quarterback Laban Davis threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
West Noble is looking to turn things around after losing its first two games of the season, including last week’s 31-0 loss at Wawasee.
The Chargers played without four starters because of injury, and sustained more injuries against Wawasee. West Noble also committed six turnovers in that contest.
Fairfield at Central Noble
Records: Fairfield 1-0, Central Noble 1-1
Media: wawk.com
Last meeting: The Falcons won 8-0 in overtime on Sept. 6, 2019.
The Cougars and the Falcons are both teams that are on the rise in the NECC. Central Noble has fared well in its first two weeks of play while Fairfield comes in off a 57-6 victory of Osceola Grace.
Say what you want about the Falcons’ Week 2 opponent, but Matt Thacker has turned around the program in a short amount of time. Fairfield went 6-6 last season and were in the Class 2A sectional championship game against Eastside.
The Cougar defense will have to defend against the run more than the pass this week, which is the opposite of what it faced last week against Columbia City. The Falcons rushed the ball 62 times for 387 yards last week and had four different runners finish with 50 or more yards.
Despite a banged up offensive line, the Central Noble offense will have to find ways to get more production out of Sawyer Yoder, Chase Spencer and Will Hoover. Yoder only had 46 rushing yards last week, and Spencer contributed 48 yards.
If the Falcons are going to have another big week on the ground, the Cougars need to be creative and find those explosive plays they had in Week 1 against West Noble.
Prairie Heights at LakelandRecords: PH 0-2, Lakeland 0-2
Media: WTHD radio (105.5 FM, LaGrange), lagwanamedia.com.
Last meeting: Lakers won 20-6 in Brushy Prairie on Sept. 6, 2019.
Lakeland is vulnerable. But can the Panthers do anything about it?
The Lakers’ leading players returned in seniors Colton Isaacs, Bryce Alleshouse and Miguel Delapaz last Friday, but it did not matter as they were manhandled 43-0 by a Churubusco team that is young and rebuilding.
Lakeland had 46 yards of total offense, including minus-24 yards rushing, and had two turnovers. It also gave up big plays on special teams. Isaacs was 6-for-21 passing for 70 yards. He needs to be more accurate while having a better understanding of what defenses are trying to do.
This Milk Can rivalry game has the makings of being a very even matchup, but the Panthers have to put things together and make some plays in order to win the Milk Can for the first time since 2003.
Heights has to hold its own up front and has to play disciplined football. Lakeland has some big veteran players like Delapaz, Jaron Fry and Jensen Miller who will make it difficult for the Panthers to run and stop the run. Sophomore Khamron Malaivanh can fly, but has struggled to find openings. The Panthers won’t catch him if he finds daylight.
Zach Wiseman did not play for Prairie Heights against Fremont after rushing for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener at Whitko. The Panthers only had 20 rushing yards and 84 yards of total offense in their 40-0 home loss to the Eagles.
Bottom line, the more consistent team wins tonight at Laker Field.
Antwerp (Ohio) at Fremont
Records: Antwerp 0-1, Fremont 1-1
Media: WLKI radio (100.3 FM, Angola), online at fremonteaglesfootball.com or at Fremont Athletics — Live on Facebook.
Last meeting: First meeting will take place tonight.
The Archers were 0-10 last year and did not score an offensive touchdown in their season-opening 14-6 loss at Green Meadows Conference rival Ayersville last week. But the Eagles can not take Antwerp for granted.
There’s several schools across the state line that are much smaller than Fremont and have bigger issues with numbers in football than the Eagles do and those small Ohio teams somehow find a way to play through it. Sometimes they do well, like Edon, who had 142 students last school year and whose gridders did well enough last season to win seven games and make the playoffs in Ohio’s smallest class. In some instances, eight-man football has recently become an outlet in the football-rabid neighbor to the east.
Antwerp football has endured tough times, and some growth is taking place for the program located near the Ohio-Indiana border off of U.S. Highway 24 in Paulding County between Defiance and Fort Wayne. Antwerp had 183 students last school year from grades 9-12.
Second-year coach Jason Hale has 37 kids in the program, including 11 freshmen. A few years ago, the Archers were in the teens.
Hale is even bringing back older guys who left football for a little while. One of those guys is a big receiving target in 6-foot-6 junior Jagger Landers. He is one of the best basketball players in northwest Ohio and led the Archers to a 25-1 season and Division IV sectional and district championships this past winter.
Hale wants to run the football. The Eagles established themselves well up front in their 40-0 win at Prairie Heights last week and will present a challenge to the Archers on both sides of the ball. They outgained the Panthers in total offense 390-84.
Fremont is coming off their biggest shutout victory since blanking Howe Military 54-0 in the 1981 season finale. The Eagles are facing their first Ohio opponent since 1986, when they won in Williams County 25-0 over Hilltop (West Unity) on Sept. 19.
Another key playmaker for Antwerp is junior two-way standout Hunter Sproles (6-3, 200 pounds).
Garrett at Churubusco
Records: Garrett 0-1, Churubusco 1-1
Media: wawk.com
Last meeting: Churubusco won 40-22 Sept. 6, 2019.
Garrett will return to the field after last week’s game at DeKalb was canceled due to the Barons’ COVID-19 issues.
The Railroaders were victimized by New Haven’s big play offense in a 47-21 loss opening night, but they showed fight after falling into an early 21-0 hole.
Christian Hess quarterbacked Garrett after starter Gage Smith was hurt on the second offensive series. The Railroaders had success mixing runs by Hess and Kolin Cope.
Hess seemed to gain confidence passing the ball as the night went on and threw for two scores.
Churubusco was on the right end of a rout last week, invoking the mercy rule in a 43-0 win over Lakeland. The Eagles led 36-0 at the half after losing decisively to Columbia City the week before.
Nick Nondorf was a big play threat for the Eagles, scoring on a long punt return and catching a long touchdown pass. Wyatt Marks ran for three touchdowns.
