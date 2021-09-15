GARRETT — Central Noble’s girls soccer team showed it’s starting to put plays together.
It just took longer than normal to accomplish that in a 5-2 win over host Garrett in Northeast Corner Conference tournament play Wednesday.
The Cougars (6-2-2) host Westview in one of the semi-final games at 5:30 p.m. today. West Noble travels to Lakeland in the other semi-final match.
The match began Tuesday, but play was suspended due to lightning in the area with 7 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Cougars got the only tally of the first half when Kieandra DeWitt came down the left wing and sent a shot inside the far post with 11:30 left in the half.
That would be the first of three by DeWitt.
The score would remain 1-0 until play resumed Wednesday.
Three goals — two by Central Noble and one by Garrett — came in the first 9:29 of the second half.
DeWitt netted her second of the night when she took a crossing pass from Colen Truelove with 37:04 to play.
The Railroaders got on the board when Hailey Lantz connected on a free kick from the right side about 30 seconds later.
The Cougars got it right back when Naomi Leffers scored on a free kick from about 30 yards away from the goal with 31:31 left to play.
Garrett didn’t quit however.
Lantz scored on another free kick, this time from the left side after a Central Noble player was issued a yellow card with 22:20 to play.
The score remained 3-2 before the Cougars scored twice in the final 10 minutes.
DeWitt got her third of the game, running down a Leffers’ free kick and getting past the Garrett defense with 9:27 to play. Truelove, who had several chances in the second half, finally got one with 42 seconds left in the match.
“They’ve got all the heart in the world and they keep trying. It’s just we’re trying to put the pieces together to help them understand where to be, when to be,” Cougar head coach Pat Leffers said.
“They’re starting to figure some things out,” he said. “They’re a great group of kids.”
After not playing several days because of COVID issues, Garrett gave everything it had with its 11 players playing the entire game.
“Their effort’s always there. They always try, and that’s all I can really ask of them,” Garrett coach Halee Klopfenstein said. “My girls are coming off 10 days off a COVID exposure. This is our third game in three days and we haven’t had any practice.
“The way they played today showed me they still want to be in it. We’ve just got to get there.”
