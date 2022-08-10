AUBURN — DeKalb’s girls golf team bettered its previous score and opened Northeast 8 Conference play with a win Tuesday at Bridgewater.
The Barons improved by six strokes in their second match of the season and defeated New Haven 180-265.
“Very good scores tonight,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “Again, I think it’s the short game that is keeping our scores low.”
DeKalb’s Lillie Cone was the medalist with a 37 and took two strokes off her performance in a win against South Adams Friday. Sophie Pfister held steady at 42 and Kaitlin Traylor was five strokes better at 45. Delaney Cox had a 56.
“We still left some out there,” Fislar said. “It was a long wet course tonight and we shoot six shots better.
“We’ll keep improving and we’ll be ready for Saturday for our first invitational.”
New Haven was led by a 60 from Raina Alvarez and Kendyll Zimmerman had a 66. Hannah Goodrich shot a 69 and Olivia Long a 70.
Both teams will take part in the Concordia Invitational Saturday at Foster Park.
