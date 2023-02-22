College Volleyball Thunder men swept by North Central
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Trine’s men’s volleyball team lost to North Central 25-18, 25-15, 25-19 on Wednesday night.
Jared Moser had 14 kills and Tyler Donovan had 32 assists and six digs for the Cardinals (9-3).
Kevin Boncaro had 10 kills, two aces and two block assists for the Thunder (3-9 before Thursday night). Sam Bhandal had 12 assists and seven digs. Hunter Haas has seven digs and three assists. Ted Hofmeister had six kills and five digs.
College Lacrosse Trine men’s opener suspended by power outage
ANGOLA — Trine’s season-opening men’s lacrosse game with Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) was suspended early in the second half Tuesday evening due to a power outage on the Trine University campus caused by the wind and freezing rain that hit the area.
The Thunder led 15-0 with 9 minutes, 21 seconds left in the third quarter at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium when play was stopped.
Charlie Anderson, Collin Custer and Noah Markus each had two goals and an assist for Trine. Patrick Doyle also had two goals. Peter Piccillo had a goal and two assists. Nick DiPaolo made one save in goal in the first half.
