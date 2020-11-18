NEW HAVEN — To make any tournament run, a basketball team must learn how to win back-to-back games.
New Haven’s 11-0 run in the fourth quarter made things a bit uncomfortable for Garrett Wednesday, but the Railroaders responded with a strong finish for a 56-44 road win.
The victory comes on the heels of Garrett’s 91-36 thumping of North Side at home the night before.
“Exactly why we put this game there. We’ve got to learn to play back-to-back,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “I told them, ‘If you want to win a conference tournament, if you want to win a sectional, you’ve got to win back-to-back. If you want to win a regional, you’ve got to do it twice in one day.’”
The Railroaders improved to 4-0 and host DeKalb Friday.
Bailey Kelham led all scorers with 22 points, with 16 coming in the first half. Morgan Ostrowski had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Taylor Gerke finished with 14 points, 11 coming in the first half.
Garrett only trailed once, 3-2 after the Bulldogs’ Kayla Williams hit a three in the opening 30 seconds.
The visitors led 24-15 after a quarter and 34-25 at halftime. A 7-0 run to end the third quarter seemed to put all of the momentum in Garrett’s favor, as the lead grew to 47-31.
The Bulldogs (0-4), who lost to the Railroaders 82-41 a year ago, made things interesting in the fourth.
After Ostrowski scored on Garrett’s first possession, New Haven ran off the next 11 points.
Freshman Kaelyn Ortiz-Vaudt hit two threes and Williams added one of her own to go with a rebound bucket in that run. Ortiz-Vaudt’s second three, coming with 4 minutes, 2 seconds left, trimmed the Garrett lead to just 49-43.
Ostrowski got the Railroaders’ first points in over four minutes when she took a feed from teammate Nataley Armstrong and scored inside with 2:49 to play. New Haven would only get one more point the rest of the way, a free throw from Tamara Wade.
Garrett didn’t stop, however.
Kelham fought through the Bulldog defense for a tough bucket with 2:09 to go, and scored in the paint again on Garrett’s next possession. Armstrong capped the scoring with a free throw with 50.3 ticks left.
“We had stretches offensively right where we wanted to be,” Lapadot said. “We kept giving up things defensively. (New Haven) got some decent looks and made some tough shots, and we didn’t finish. We didn’t go strong enough.
“We have to learn how to be good,” he continued. “Being good is not enough. Ypu’ve got to come out and you’ve got to perform. You’re going to get everybody’s best shot.”
Ortiz-Vaudt finished with 15 points, all on threes. Williams, a senior, added 13 points. Another senior, Avercia Nard, added nine points for the Bulldogs.
Garrett JV 44,
New Haven 9
The reserve Railroaders led 7-1 after a quarter and 20-3 at halftime.
Halle Hathaway scored 12 points, Aida Haynes had 10 and Makenna Malcolm added nine to lead Garrett.
That win comes on the heels of the team’s 73-12 win over North Side in Tuesday’s reserve game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.