BUTLER — Eastside’s bowlers have been early risers.
The team has started well all through the postseason tournament as a runner-up in the sectional, winning the regional championship, and finishing third in the semi-state.
The Blazers hope to start fast again when they make the school’s second-ever state tournament appearance at Championship Lanes in Anderson.
“Our guys seem to excel at the beginning of the day,” said Eastside coach Brandon DePew. “The first six or seven games of this Baker competition, we’ve been better than everybody in the state by a lot.
“It’s when things start breaking down that we’ve had trouble. It’s important not to put that pressure on them when they have a few bad frames or even a bad game. Just forget about it and get right back at it.”
That poise and toughness showed at semi-state, when the Blazers led by more than 200 pins halfway through the Baker games, but then began to struggle.
“The lanes started to change on us. We probably didn’t make the right adjustments fast enough,” DePew said. “Our scores went down 40-50 pins a game. That brought the field back to us. The last two games were basically a shootout between seven schools, with the top six advancing.
“You could tell they were pressing a little. None of them had ever been in that environment before. We were telling them ‘Keep your heads up, we’re fine.’ We bounced back very well the last game, and that allowed us to secure our position.”
Eastside was third after the 12 games. The Blazers defeated Griffith in the stepladder round but lost to eventual champ McCutcheon.
“We took third, which I was very happy with,” DePew said. “Obviously, leading from game one to game 10 or so, I was hoping we would come out on top. We got into a little trouble for a few games.”
A strong core of junior leaders has helped Eastside reach the top level, and helped especially in last week’s rough patch.
“My favorite part is being a leader, keeping everyone upbeat, helping them out if they’re struggling,” said junior Dominic Weicht. “When we get down, I just have to pick everyone up and tell them ‘Let’s go, we’ve got this.’
“We bowled really well up through nine games. We hit a few rough spots and spares got us. It will be good. We’re working on spares in practice. We’re going to come out and we’re going to win state.”
Weicht also bowled in the singles competition last week, which precedes the team competition. He was able to give his team an idea of what to expect.
“He got to check out the alley and get comfortable, and that gave us an idea of what we were looking at in the team competition, with our bowling ball selection and how we needed to attack the lanes,” DePew said.
Austin Wilson, another of the juniors, agrees the Class of 2021 has been a guiding force in Eastside’s success.
“The team’s developed really well. The older juniors — me, Dominic, Xander (Webb) and Wayne (McNabb) — we influence the younger ones so they bowl better and we bowl better as a team.”
“I hope to be very competitive,” said DePew. “There will be some very tough teams there. The McCutcheon squad that we bowled against, once they got their stuff figured out, they were pretty much unbeatable.”
