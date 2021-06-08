FORT WAYNE — Tickets for the remainder of the 2021 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are set to go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
As Parkview Field’s capacity increases, the team also has announced additional Fireworks Nights, Theme Nights and more.
For fans who had purchased a 2020 ticket before last season was lost, they have an early window to make an exchange for a 2021 game ticket. Starting today, fans exchanging a 2020 ticket can email tickets@tincaps.com, call 482-6400, or visit the Parkview Field Ticket Office.
The first game where every seat at Parkview Field will be available for purchase is June 29.
The TinCaps are in the first season as the High-Class A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.
Check the team schedule and its promotions online at tincaps.com and purchase tickets through the outlets mentioned above.
Cedar Rapids 11, Fort Wayne 3
On Sunday at Parkview Field, the Kernels scored six runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-3 lead and added on to defeat the TinCaps in the final game of the season between the two teams.
Spencer Steer had two home runs and drove in three runs for Cedar Rapids, who outhit Fort Wayne 15-10.
TinCap Agustin Ruiz hit his eighth home run of the season in the fifth, a two-run shot to right. Jonny Homza doubled to left in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.
Fort Wayne will host Lake County today at 7:05 p.m. at Parkview Field. It will be Paws and Claws Night where fans can bring their dogs and cats to the game. There will also be a discount on White Claw drinks.
