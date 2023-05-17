ANGOLA — From the team without a track last season to winning its second straight sectional championship on home turf this season.
Angola’s girls track and field team has performed quite possibly the best it ever has in a two-year span, as this year’s sectional title also marks its second undefeated season in a row leading all the way through sectionals.
“We’re so fortunate to have coach Michelle Davis who’s taken over our long distance and has just done a remarkable job,” Hornets girls coach Troy Smith said. “Coach (Matt) McHugh has also done amazing work with our high jumpers and pole vaulters and obviously Coach (Mark) Cockroft does a great job with the throwers, too. Having that coaching staff all come together, this is the best group I’ve been able to work with and I’m proud of all of them in that they’ve done such a great job.”
Angola finished the meet with 114.5 points, winning championships in five events and earning points in every event except the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, besting East Noble’s 100.25 points.
Angola also is sending 10 qualifiers and potentially more to the Carroll Regional next Tuesday, leading the rest of the field.
The Hornets won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. The team of junior Kylie Caswell and sophomores Karleigh Gillen, Bella Underwood-Sanders and Jordan Davenport won the 4x400 in 4:11.19 and the grouping of senior Gracynn Hinkley, Gillen, Underwood-Sanders and Davenport took the 4x800 in 10:03.85.
Caswell, Gillen, senior Gracie Pelliccia and sophomore Anna McClure were second in the 4x100 relay (51.77 seconds) to send all three relays to regionals.
“I think Karleigh qualified for four regionals tonight and Kylie volunteered to do the 4x1 kind of in a pinch tonight,” Smith said. “Those two in particular just stand out about everything that’s right about student athletes. They’re great students, put the team first and are just unbelievable competitors.”
Caswell also won the pole vault at 9 feet, which may come as a surprise to some as she just learned to pole vault this season.
“I think it’s just a testament to her character,” Smith said. “She wants to do well and just gives everything she has. It just shows she’s going to be successful in everything she ever does in life.”
Angola also went 1-2 in the high jump, with junior Morgan Gaerte clearing 5 feet, 3 inches and sophomore Lexi Stillman clearing 5 feet, 2 inches. Gaerte attempted a school record 5 feet, 6.50 inches, but narrowly missed on each of her attempts.
Senior Ashley Villa Romero won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.39 seconds to qualify. Davenport and Gillen finished second (1:00.88) and third (1:02.17) in the 400 meters, and Hinkley was second in the 800 (2:27.88).
While they head into the regional as champions, Smith said his team is just looking forward to everyone recording their best performances of the season.
“I think we’re looking at it like we want to see our relays do well,” Smith said. “Morgan Gaerte and Kylie Caswell in the individuals for pole vault and high jump and Lexi Stillman in the high jump. I think those are going to do well, but we’re really just excited about those units and what they can do because they just do everything the right way.”
For the Knights and their nine regional qualifiers, Tuesday night marked their second straight runners-up finish after previously winning three straight.
“Going into March and going into the season, we had a plan, and a lot of things change.” Knights coach Cody Wait said. “We had girls leave the team and season-ending injuries came up, and that’s tough. I spent hours on the phone with my assistant, Chris Moriarity, trying to figure out a lineup to see who could win this race or that race.”
Wait continued, “In the end result, I had the greatest team I could ask for. This team was full of some incredible personalities and fun kids who gave it their all, stepped up and did crazy and wild things, maxing out in events for us and putting it all on the line. And when they would PR (personal record), they’d come running over, smile and be excited, and you can’t beat that. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Sophomore Addison Lindsey finished second in the 3,200 in 11:39.50 to advance to next Tuesday, with freshman teammate Chloe Gibson behind her with a personal best of 12:09.50. In the 300 hurdles, junior Lauren Munson took second in 48.15 seconds.
In the field, freshman Kylie Walz advanced from the pole vault, placing second at 9 feet, while junior Julianna Crow and sophomore Lillian Crow were second (16 feet, 8.5 inches) and third (16 feet, 3.5 inches) in the long jump, respectively.
“Just as a freshman, Kylie has just improved, improved, improved as the year has gone on,” Wait said. “And the Crow sisters took second and third in the long jump, and I love saying that more than anything because they’re just two incredible people from an incredible family.”
All three relays qualified for the Knights, as the 4x800 team of Lindsey, Gibson, junior Dakota Rodgers and freshman Johanna Carpenter was second in 10:10.45, the 4x100 team of juniors Kyleigh Honaker and Hope Fleck and freshmen Rya Montoya and Katelyn Fortman was third in 51.80 seconds and the 4x400 relay of Carpenter, Munson and the Crow sisters were third in 4:20.35.
“I think we’re on the right track of being able to get some last season PR’s,” Wait said. “I’m really excited to go to Carroll and run this year for the first time at the new stadium, and like I’ve said in interviews before, if they go out and do the best they’ve ever done, it doesn’t matter where they place because you can’t be mad about that. That’s what we’re going to go for.”
West Noble finished third with 99.25 points and like the Knights, sent nine qualifiers to regionals.
Champions for the Chargers were senior Emily Mawhorter in both the 300 hurdles (48.02 seconds) and long jump (17-1.5) and freshman Kayle Jordan in the shot put (36-9). Jordan was also second in the discus (117-2).
Sophomore Stefany Dominguez was second in the 100 dash (13.04 seconds) and third in the 200 (27.46 seconds). Freshman Lanie Martin placed third in the 800 (2:29.31) and the 1,600 (5:25.84).
Martin was also on the third-place 4x800 relay team with juniors Ruby Clark and Rachel Klages and sophomore Ava Bish (10:11.47).
Westview was sixth as a team with 57 points, but had the fourth most regional qualifications of the night with six.
“We had some personal bests, which are outstanding, and they had set some goals for performances and we met several of them,” Warriors girls coach Meghann Rainsberger said. “I think they came out here and did exactly what they set their little hearts out to do, and so I’m very proud of them.”
Senior Lucy Rensberger won her third straight sectional title in the discus, throwing 122 feet, 10 inches, while also qualifying in the shot put with a second-place throw of 33 feet, 7.50 inches.
Sophomore Adelyn Rainsberger took the victory in the 800 meters, finishing in 2:25.24 and senior Stacy Stutzman qualified in the 300 hurdles (48.71 seconds). Both were also legs on the second-place 4x400 relay team (4:11.85) along with Kamryn Miller and Kiana Mast, setting a new personal best.
“Adelyn had some personal goals that she was working towards and made more progress towards that tonight,” Rainsberger said. “And Lucy and our 4x4 both advanced to regional last year, so we were just really focusing on keeping those events strong.”
The final qualifier for the Warriors came from the field, as sophomore Gwendolynn Owsley also set a personal record and placed second in the pole vault at 8-6.
Central Noble was fourth with 62.5 points, ending the night with five qualifications.
The highlight of the night for the Cougars was their 4x100 relay team of juniors Colen Truelove, Rylee Paris and Ella Zolman and sophomore Taylor Custer. The quartet broke a four-year old sectional record by .12 seconds, winning in 50.38 seconds. The previous record was set by Angola in 2019.
Zolman had a perfect night in terms of placement, as she retained both her sectional titles from a year ago in the 100 (12.95 seconds) and 200 (26.69 seconds).
Truelove also qualified in two individual events, placing third in the 100 (13.36 seconds) and the 100 meter hurdles (16.46 seconds).
DeKalb was fifth as a team with 62 points, sending four qualifiers to regionals.
Seniors Lydia Bennett (5:17.88) and Abby DeTray (5:25.69) placed first and second in the 1,600, while Bennett also took a victory in the 3,200 (11:25.80) by just under 14 seconds. Junior Scout Warner, meanwhile, placed third in the high jump at 5-1 to advance.
Eastside was seventh with 55.25 points, also finishing the meet with four qualifiers.
Sophomore Lilyan Kreischer won the 400 in 59.80 seconds and placed second in the 200 in 27.10 seconds to qualify in both events, while classmate Sydnee Kessler was third in the 100 hurdles at 16.59 seconds. Senior Eleanor Neumann will be representing the Blazers in the field at regional, placing third in the shot put (33-4.5).
Prairie Heights had one regional qualifier in senior Trevyn Terry, who threw 98-8 to place third in the discus and punch her ticket.
Additional regional qualifiers from the Angola Sectional are possible if the qualifiers from the feeding sectionals (Northrop, Marion and New Haven) plus 3-Participant Standard advancers do not add up to 16 entrants in a given event, given the times are faster and distances are longer and taller than the next best finishers from the other sectionals.
IHSAA Girls Track and Field Sectional 13
Angola High School
Team Scores: 1. Angola 114.5. 2. East Noble 100.25. 3. West Noble 99.25. 4. Central Noble 62.5. 5. DeKalb 62. 6. Westview 57. 7. Eastside 55.25. 8. Garrett 27. 9. Prairie Heights 17, 10. Lakeland 14.25, 11. Fremont 14. 12. Hamilton 0.
*Sectional Record
Top 3 qualify to Regionals
100: 1. Zolman, CN, 12.95. 2. Dominguez, WN, 13.04. 3. Truelove, CN, 13.36. 4. Fleck, EN, 13.47. 5. Brown, LL, 13.52. 6. Aguilar, WN, 13.59. 7. Pelliccia, ANG, 13.65. 8. Wallace, LL, 13.66.
200: 1. Zolman, CN, 26.69. 2. L. Kreischer, ES, 27.10. 3. Dominguez, WN, 27.46. 4. Wallace, LL, 27.63. 5. Jacobs, GAR, 27.90. 6. J. Crow, EN, 28.29. 7. Pelliccia, ANG, 28.33. 8. Aguilar, WN, 28.34.
400: 1. L. Kreischer, ES, 59.80. 2. J. Davenport, ANG, 1:00.88. 3. Gillen, ANG, 1:02.17. 4. J. Crow, EN, 1:03.85. 5. Haynes, GAR, 1:04.30. 6. K. David, EN, 1:05.55. 7. B. Glasgo, PH, 1:05.72. 8. Bish, WN, 1:06.11.
800: 1. Rainsberger, WV, 2:25.24. 2. Gr. Hinkley, ANG, 2:27.88. 3. La. Martin, WN, 2:29.31. 4. DeTray, DK, 2:32.46. 5. Carpenter, EN, 2:34.56. 6. Mak. Malcolm, CN, 2:37.09. 7. Clark, WN, 2:37.81. 8. P. Baker, FRE, 2:38.23.
1,600: 1. Bennett, DK, 5:17.88. 2. DeTray, DK, 5:25.69. 3. La. Martin, WN, 5:25.84. 4. Lindsey, EN, 5:31.08. 5. Gibson, EN, 5:37.84. 6. Parson, WN, 5:41.54. 7. Fernandez, PH, 5:47.69. 8. Kaufmann, ES, 5:54.51.
3,200: 1. Bennett, DK, 11:25.80. 2. Lindsey, EN, 11:39.50. 3. Gibson, EN, 12:09.50. 4. Parson, WN, 12:19.20. 5. Manns, WV, 12:31.20. 6. Myers, PH, 12:38.30. 7. Kaufmann, ES, 12:43.90. 8. R. Smith, ES, 12:51.00.
100 Hurdles: 1. Villa Romero, ANG, 16.39. 2. Truelove, CN, 16.46. 3. Kessler, ES, 16.59. 4. M. Miller, DK, 16.87. 5. Mawhorter, WN, 16.97. 6. Munson, EN, 17.05. 7. Paris, CN, 17.37. 8. K. Smith, GAR, 17.76.
300 Hurdles: 1. Mawhorter, WN, 48.02. 2. Munson, EN, 48.15. 3. Stutzman, WV, 48.71. 4. Kessler, ES, 49.19. 5. Parr, FRE, 49.67. 6. Paris, CN, 50.52. 7. K. Smith, GAR, 51.09. 8. Villa Romero, ANG, 51.51.
4x100 Relay: 1. Central Noble (Truelove, Custer, Paris, Zolman), *50.38. 2. Angola (McClure, Caswell, Gillen, Pelliccia), 51.77. 3. East Noble (Honaker, Montoya, Fortman, Fleck), 51.80. 4. Garrett (Joseph, Harter, Gordon, Jacobs), 52.43. 5. Lakeland (Mondragon, Wallace, Nieves, Brown), 53.33. 6. Fremont (P. Baker, Parr, Wills, Zuccolotto), 55.87. 7. DeKalb (M. Miller, Abbott, B. Fordyce, L. Cox), 56.62.
4x400 Relay: 1. Angola (Gillen, Caswell, Underwood-Sanders, J. Davenport), 4:11.19. 2. Westview (K. Miller, Mast, Stutzman, Rainsberger), 4:11.85. 3. East Noble (L. Crow, Carpenter, Munson, J. Crow), 4:20.35. 4. West Noble (Chordas, Bish, Mawhorter, La. Martin), 4:21.87. 5. Garrett (Joseph, Spiece, Jacobs, Haynes), 4:24.20. 6. Eastside (Kessler, Moughler, P. Kreischer, L. Kreischer), 4:29.55. 7. Central Noble (P. Hopf, Custer, Dunafin, Mak. Malcolm) 4:34.77. 8. Prairie Heights (Allshouse, Wagler, B. Glasgo, Fernandez), 4:40.79. 9. Lakeland (Alleshouse, Granados, Ala. Rasler, Carney), 5:03.45. 10. DeKalb (Harig, Jarrett, Barkey, L. Yoder), 5:10.91.
4x800 Relay: 1. Angola (Gr. Hinkley, Gillen, Underwood-Sanders, J. Davenport), 10:03.85. 2. East Noble (Rodgers, Gibson, Carpenter, Lindsey), 10:10.45. 3. West Noble (Bish, Clark, La. Martin, Klages) 10:11.47. 4. Westview (Lambright, Warrener, Rainsberger, Mast) 10:13.41. 5. Eastside (Buss, R. Smith, P. Kreischer, Kaufmann), 10:40.90. 6. Central Noble (Mak. Malcolm, P. Hopf, A. Hopf, Rinehold) 11:04.18. 7. Prairie Heights (Myers, Lewis, B. Glasgo, Fernandez), 11:56.64. 8. DeKalb (Barkey, Bennett, DeTray, Woodcox) 12:04.00. 9. Lakeland (Carney, Gyovai, McNamara, Vankoevering), 12:10.18.
High Jump: 1. Gaerte, ANG, 5-3. 2. L. Stillman, ANG, 5-2. 3. S. Warner, DK, 5-1. 4. Gordon, GAR, J5-0. 5. Foulk, FRE, J5-0. 6. Schoenherr, DK, J5-0. 7. Lu. Martin, WN, J4-10. 8. Terry, PH, J4-10.
Long Jump: 1. Mawhorter, WN, 17-1.50. 2. J. Crow, EN, 16-8.50. 3. L. Crow, EN, 16-3.50. 4. Caswell, ANG, 15-6. 5. Moughler, ES, 15-3.50. 6. Carroll, DK, 15-2. 7. M. Miller, DK, 14-10.25. 8. Zuccolotto, FRE, 14-8.50.
Pole Vault: 1. Caswell, ANG, J9-0. 2. Walz, EN, J9-0. 3. Owsley, WV, 8-6. 4T. Spohr, CN, and Marple, ANG, J8-0. 6. Venturi, WN, 8-0. 7. Joseph, GAR, 7-6. 8T. Keene, WN, A. Baker, ES, Mondragon, LL, and Honaker, EN, J7-0.
Shot Put: 1. Jordan, WN, 36-9. 2. Rensberger, WV, 33-7.50. 3. Neumann, ES, 33-4.50. 4. Call, ANG, 32-8. 5. T. Stillman, ANG, 31-5. 6. B. Fordyce, DK, 30-3. 7. Lalone, EN, 29-9. 8. Bremer, CN, 29-7.50.
Discus: 1. Rensberger, WV, 122-10. 2. Jordan, WN, 117-2. 3. Terry, PH, 98-8. 4. Neumann, ES, 95-5. 5. B. Fordyce, 95-1. 6. Stultz, ANG, 91-0. 7. Munson, EN, 91-0. 8. Foulk, FRE, 90-0.
