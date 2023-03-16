WATERLOO — Garrett Schieferstein admits he only vaguely remembers giving his business card to a young esports player at a tournament a couple of years ago.
The Manchester director of esports now knows DeKalb senior Landon Frank plenty well. Frank, a top player in the game Super Smash Bros. has committed to join Manchester’s esports program next year.
“I met Garrett and the team as a sophomore when I was at a tournament at South Bend,” Frank remembers. “He gave me a business card and my dad was all over it.
“We had a visit there. I enjoyed it. I met a lot of the players from our local tournaments in Fort Wayne. I play against them every week. It really built the community.”
Frank says he’ll study business with a minor in esports management, a program which begins next year.
Frank was unbeaten during the one year he was able to compete with DeKalb’s esports team. Technical issues at the school prevented competition the past couple of years.
“Landon was part of a group of students who came to me a couple of years ago interested in trying to compete through the school through Super Smash Bros.,” DeKalb esports coach Tony Miller said. “He was part of a team of three which competed very well and made it pretty far into the playoffs the one season we were able to compete as a team.
“Landon was our de facto leader of the group. He set up the game sessions and a lot of the strategy and what’s going on. He helped train some of the other students in what we were doing.”
Miller defined Super Smash Bros. as “a side-scrolling arcade fight game between characters who are famous in the Nintendo universe.”
Franks said he started playing the Pokemon game at age 8, then moved on to Super Smash Bros.
“I played through COVID and I had a lot of success after COVID, too,” he said. “Traveling and meeting new people was a really good time. I love the opportunities it gave me.”
In college matches, teams play four one-on-one matchups. Each player has three lives, or stocks as they are called. The first team to lose all 12 of its stocks loses the match.
Schieferstein feels Frank is a big catch for his team, which is ranked in the top 10 nationally. He knows Frank will be a good teammate as well.
“Landon is one of if not the best Super Smash Bros. players in the state overall, not just in the high school scene,” Schieferstein said. “We showed him who we are. We’re a top-10 team nationally and we’re not going to graduate any seniors. Bringing Landon is a huge bump up we hope will help us push for being top five in the country in Super Smash Bros.
“He’s also an amazing person — really humble, really smart, dedicated to helping everyone around him be better. He doesn’t have an ego. He just plays a game he’s really good at, and is passionate and good-spirited about it, too. We’re real excited to have Landon.”
Frank will make it four esports players from DeKalb playing collegiately.
“We’re glad we’re continuing to produce esports players that they’re interested in,” Miller said. “I’m glad our program has grown to the point we can say we have multiple students competing (in college).”
