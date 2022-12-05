BUTLER — Todd Mason announced his resignation as Eastside High School football coach on Monday afternoon with a prepared statement.
“I would first like to thank Eastside High School for the opportunity to lead the Blazer football program for the past six years, I can honestly say it has been the most rewarding and life-changing professional experience of my life,” Mason wrote. “In those six years we have accomplished so much, but what I am most proud of is how our student-athletes have bought in to ALL IN; do right even when no one is looking. Championships come and go, character is forever.
“My resignation is not the result of a single event, single person or season. My tenure at Eastside has been riddled with challenges, yet not from parents or student-athletes,” Mason continued. “The lack of institutional transparency and collaboration has left me exhausted mentally, physically and spiritually. I have lost my hope and belief that our educational leaders are willing to make decisions that are solely for the best for our students.”
Mason said in an email with the prepared statement to local media that he understood that the media may have additional questions based on the statement. But he said he will have no further comment.
Mason told Fort Wayne-based outsidethehuddle.net late last week that he actually turned in his resignation to be effective at the end of the season following the Blazers’ Week 2 loss at Adams Central.
Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard referred to Mason’s statement when asked for comment.
Mason went 54-18 in six seasons leading the Blazers, winning the program’s first regional championship in 2021 and the program’s first two sectional titles in 2019 and 2021. He led Eastside to five Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division titles.
“Our football players have been THEEE BEST, the most difficult part of teaching young men the game of football is relying on people other than yourself. Doing your 1/11th, trusting and loving your teammate, enjoying the grind, and believing in your coaches is not a natural characteristic exhibited by 14- to 18-year-old young men,” Mason wrote. “OUR KIDS DID IT WITH A PASSION UNMATCHED BY ANY OTHER TEAMS I HAVE COACHED!!! [sic] I absolutely love our dudes; they are going to make a difference in the world.
“I have been abundantly blessed by a football staff that understood, believed in, and enhanced character through the wonderful game of football — it certainly was not a one man show. In particular I would especially like to recognize Corey Schoon and Matt Dazey, two men of outstanding character that are also great football coaches,” Mason continued. “The countless hours, arguments, discussions, disagreements and agreements led to a special time in Blazer football history. Through transparent communication, teamwork, and collaboration we put our teams first and, in a position, to win football games and in life. I cannot put into words how much respect and appreciation I have for those two men and their families. All In takes a great deal of work and the EHS football staff has been selfless in the pursuit of greatness.”
“Our community is second to none, they have backed our program and all of Eastside athletics with unconditional love. Opposing teams were absolutely amazed by our community backing and positive support for our programs. It was an honor to represent our community as the head football coach, I cannot express how thankful I am to be a member of the Eastside community.”
Mason thanked his wife Dawn and his daughter Reece for their support. He thanked coaches he competed against for making his team work to compete. He also thanked area media for their coverage of his team.
“Future Blazers continue doing right, it does not go unnoticed,” Mason wrote. “Best of luck!!”
Mason, an Eastside High School graduate. has also served as Angola’s wrestling coach and Prairie Heights’ athletic director.
