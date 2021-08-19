Prep Girls Golf Fremont tops Lakers
LAGRANGE — Sophomore Khloe Glendening fired a 42 to lead Fremont to a 185-209 victory over Lakeland in a Northeast Corner Conference match Wednesday at Heron Creek. The Eagles are 5-0 before Thursday.
Fremont had three girls in the 40s with Kenadee Porath shooting 44 and Katie Baker scoring 48. Pressley Scott had 51 and Janessa Ritter had 53.
Kylee Watkins shot 49 and Caitlyn Miller had 50 to lead the Lakers. Lakeland also had Brooke Retterbush with 52, Amelia Trump with 57 and Lydia Trost with 64.
On Thursday, the Lakers fell to Concord. Watkins led Lakeland with a 52.
Weaver shoots new low in Garrett win
HOWE — Abby Weaver shot a new nine-hole low of 41 to lead Garrett over Prairie Heights 203-287 Wednesday at Cedar Lake. It was the Railroaders’ first Northeast Corner Conference victory of the season.
Sophia Ruble shot 50 for Garrett. Kaitlyn Bergman and Courtney Barse each had 56, and Halle Hathaway had 63.
Serenity Mullen had 71 for the Panthers. Emily Anders, Abby Teller and Emma Wylie had 72s.
Chargers gain two wins
CHURUBUSCO — West Noble shot 188 at Eel River on Wednesday to defeat Wawasee and Churubusco. The Warriors had 191, and the Eagles had 217.
Charger junior Mackensy Mabie was medalist with a 37. She scored her first eagle ever.
West Noble also had a season-low 47 from Maddie Bottles, and Tori Hamman and Abigail Hawn both shot season-low 52s. Aubrey Weigold had 55.
Volleyball Barons best Lakers
LAGRANGE — DeKalb defeated Lakeland on Wednesday, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.
Paige Snider had nine kills, two aces and nine digs for the Barons. Brenna Spangler added eight kills, two aces and three blocks. Hope Moring had 15 assists, 10 digs, six kills and three aces.
Paige Langschwager had eight digs and three kills. Aiva Ring had four digs and three aces. Lillie Cserep had eight kills and four aces. Brooklyn Barkhaus had four kills and Ashley Robinett had two.
Kelsie Bowling had nine kills and five digs for the Lakers. Faith Riehl had eight digs and six kills. Adelyn Dininny had 15 assists, four digs and three kills. Peyton Hartsough added three aces.
Lakeland won the junior varsity match in three sets. The Barons won the ninth-grade match in two sets.
Cougars sweep Lions
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Bremen 3-0 on Thursday.
The set scores were 25-12, 25-16, 25-22.
Kelsey Lutz led the Cougars with six kills, and Kendall Pease had six aces and nine digs.
