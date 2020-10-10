WATERLOO — All the pieces finally fell into place.
DeKalb’s football team used a new quarterback to guide a balanced offense, gave up only one touchdown with the first unit and had four takeaways on defense, and blocked three kicks on special teams to secure its first victory of the season Friday, a 40-13 romp over Bellmont in Northeast 8 Conference competition.
The win was also the first for DeKalb coach Seth Wilcox, who has been through an eventful first year as coach, including having three games called off due to COVID-19.
“It’s been a long season and these guys deserve it,” Wilcox said. “This senior class deserves a win tonight. They’ve stuck together and held the team together through a lot of things. I’m excited for the seniors. Hopefully we can keep this momentum rolling and get a couple more wins.”
Challenges in practice helped the Barons prepare for Friday’s game.
“We had a great week of practice,” Wilcox said. “We opened up some positions to competition, and we had great competition all week long. A lot of guys stepped up and played some roles they don’t normally play and did really well.”
Most noticeable was sophomore quarterback Tegan Irk, who hit on 14-of-27 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns. On many of his throws, the line gave him enough time to get some homework done before selecting a receiver.
Running backs Curtis Martin and Tanner Jack combined for more than 100 yards rushing.
“Irk had a great game,” Wilcox said. “As a sophomore, you kind of worry if they’re going to come into the game confident. I was talking to him before the game, and he was cool, calm and collected.
“The offensive line played great. When you run for as many yards as we ran for, and Irk had all sorts of time behind that line, that’s really the centerpiece of the offense. They came together and played a great game tonight.”
Corey Price, Mitch Snyder and Landon Armstrong all recovered fumbles for the Baron defense, and Nate Williams picked off a pass and blocked a PAT. Trestan Kern blocked a punt, and the Barons partially blocked another punt late in the game.
DeKalb (1-4 overall, 1-3 NE8) wasted no time, driving 52 yards in 10 plays on its first possession, with Irk throwing a 15-yard scoring pass to Donnie Wiley. That duo hooked up for another score in the second half.
Freshman Dylan Wilson followed with DeKalb’s first successful extra point of the season. He booted four in the game.
Corey Price busted a 36-yard scoring run as the Barons went up 14-0.
That started a back-and-forth exchange, with Bellmont driving 65 yards in 12 plays, capped by Joe Laughlin’s 2-yard scoring run to get the Braves (0-6, 0-6) on the board with 2:27 to go in the half.
DeKalb answered with a 69-yard, seven-play drive in only 1:43, with Irk hitting Evan Snider with an 11-yard touchdown pass. After Wiley’s second score, Jack had the last two Baron scores on an 18-yard run and 40-yard catch and run.
