FREMONT — After a three week hiatus the thunderous roar of stock car engines will fill the air around Angola Motorsports Speedway in Fremont.
The early reentry into Stage 4 of the state’s Back on Track program allowed the speedway to fill its grandstands at 50% tonight.
Angie Roy, marketing/media director for the track said they are expecting a very busy evening.
She said all 81 of the tracks pit slabs are reserved and extra parking for trucks and trailers have been opened up. Extra race cars will be able to park in the grass to the east and west of the pit area at the track.
“We are expecting 100 plus cars,” Roy said. “We have had calls from drivers from Michigan and Ohio.”
With the closure of Baer Field Speedway earlier this year the track is expecting a large car count all season.
On the racing card Saturday night will be the late model sportsman, modified, street stock, mini-stock and front-wheel drive divisions. Races will begin at 7 p.m. with qualifying at 5:30 p.m.
Due to the limited amount of tickets available, tickets went on sale Friday afternoon with the remainder to be sold today.
Roy said precautions are in place to keep everyone safe. The staff will be wearing face mask and visitors may wear masks if they feel a need too.
“We just ask everyone to practice good social distancing and be mindful of everyone else around you,” she said. “If you feel sick please stay home.”
