Prep Basketball
Lakers adjust schedule
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland boys basketball team had to make a couple of changes over the final two weeks of the regular season.
Today’s game scheduled with Central Noble has been pushed to Saturday, Feb. 20 with a 10 a.m. junior varsity start.
The Lakers’ game originally scheduled with NorthWood on Nov. 25, 2020 has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22.
Junior High Wrestling Blazers lose to Maple Creek Wednesday
FORT WAYNE — Eastside’s junior high wrestling team was defeated 42-33 by Maple Creek Wednesday.
Varsity winners for the Blazers were Braden Gerke (85 pounds), Lane Snyder (95), Job Richman (102), Ethan Fike (110), Linkin Carter (117) and Jonas Richman (125).
Reserve winners were Braden Gerke (85) and Carder Davis (132).
College Hockey Trine’s ACHA D2 men’s hockey team roll
ANGOLA — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team routed Purdue Northwest 11-2 Wednesday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
Eleven different players put the puck in the net for the Thunder (2-0): Jonathan Yanovsky, Dillon Fox, Stanley Jatczak, Yuli Lima, Dakota Davis, Tyler Martin, Joe Laskero, Brenden Lambert, Christian Wirth-Karbler, Jacob Hatten and Eli Hernandez.
Adam Conkling made 27 saves in goal for Trine.
Football Carswell continues career in Poland
WROCLAW, Poland — Trine University’s career rushing leader Lamar Carswell recently signed with the Wroclaw Panthers.
The Panthers were formed in 2013 and will play in the European League of Football this year. They won the Polish American Football League’s Polish Bowl in 2017.
Carswell helped the Kuopio Steelers win Finland’s Maple League national championship in 2020. He gained 799 total yards and scored 14 touchdowns, including 215 yards and eight touchdowns as a receiver. The Toledo, Ohio, native was selected to the 2020 American Football International All-Pandemic Team for his efforts.
Carswell gained 85 yards and scored a touchdown in the Steelers’ Maple Bowl victory over the Helsinki Wolverines. He had four touchdowns in Kuopio’s semifinal win.
