DUNLAP — Westview got up early and stayed up.
Unfazed by a different lineup thrown at them by Goshen, the Warriors blitzed the RedHawks 5-0 in the first round of the Concord Boys Tennis Regional Tuesday.
“It was set aside obviously with how events turned up,” Warrior coach Tyler Miller said. “It’s nice to get off the courts in most of the matches and not allow any comebacks.
“It’s nice in the semifinals to be off the courts and save ourselves for tomorrow’s match. We’ll need a lot of energy and a lot of concentration to pull it off against Concord.”
The Minutemen are one of two teams to beat the Warriors this year, and made their way to the final with a 5-0 win over DeKalb in the other semifinal.
The Barons took the hosts to three sets at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, but fell short.
“Concord is a solid team,” said DeKalb coach Todd Hartsough. “Hats off to them and their performance, winning every one of those close matches. We had two three-set matches at one and two singles, and two doubles was very close with a tiebreaker in the second set.
“I think we gave Concord everything we had tonight.”
In the singles sectional, Leyton Byler of Prairie Heights lost to Jimtown’s Matt Margraf. In the doubles sectional, Fremont’s team of Nick Rutherford and Sam Verdin defeated Angola’s Jacob Pontorno and Marcus Miller.
Westview got straight-set wins at the top two singles spots from Isaiah Hostetler and Elijah Hostetler. Brennan Beachy survived a close third set to also win in straight sets at three singles.
Westview’s doubles teams of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler, and Tim Brandenberger and Isaac Rogers also needed just two sets to win.
“We feel pretty good about (today), being ready and not feeling too stressed or too taxed. We have the motivation,” Miller said.
Concord’s Bryson Schrock rallied to win the last two sets to defeat DeKalb’s Landon Holwerda at one singles. Jack McComb forced a third set at two singles for the Barons but lost to Nathan Schraw. Owen Holwerda was defeated at three singles.
DeKalb’s doubles teams of Krue Nagel and Kaine Smith, and Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel were defeated in two sets. Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel dropped a second-set tiebreaker.
DeKalb had six new players when the season began.
“To graduate six seniors, and to come back and win sectional and be so close at regional, it really shows the efforts these boys put in,” Hartsough said.
Byler lost 6-2, 6-1 to Margraf, who represented the Concord Sectional.
“(Margraf) was pretty well-rounded, you couldn’t find weaknesses on him,” Heights coach Reid Culler said. “(Byler) was right there, just a few missed hits at the wrong time.
“To be here as a sophomore at his position gives us high hopes for the future.”
Pontorno and Miller won the second set and had the lead in the third set before Rutherford and Verdin rebounded.
“That was awesome,” Fremont coach Neal Frantz said. “Marcus and Jacob played a really good second set and they were rolling in the third set. I wasn’t sure we could do it, but our kids came back and raised the level of their play and won.”
“It was a tough three-setter,” said Angola coach Scott Hottell. “It was like our whole season. We’ve been close many times and given ourselves a chance to win. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and tomorrow’s the first day of preseason for next year.”
Rutherford and Verdin advanced to face the Northridge duo of Evan Nay and Aaron Cripe today.
