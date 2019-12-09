High Schools More schedule changes
Area schools announced a couple more schedule changes.
DeKalb will only play a varsity girls basketball game against Concordia today. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
East Noble’s boys and girls swim meets with Northrop were moved from next week to Jan. 6 to avoid a band concert conflict. The swimming will begin at 6 p.m. at Fort Wayne South Side Natatorium.
Prep Basketball Knights knock off Central Noble, 38-34
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Central Noble 38-34 in a non-conference game Monday night at the Big Blue Pit.
The Knights (4-5) led for much of the contest and had to hold off the Cougars late to pull off the upset.
Leading 37-34, East Noble forced a five-second violation on CN with under 20 seconds left, then Knight guard Karly Kirkpatrick made one of two free throws a few seconds later to make it a two-possession game.
Kirkpatrick had eight points and Carly Turner scored six for East Noble.
“We were positive and played hard,” Knights coach DeAnn Booth said to WAWK radio (95.5 FM, Kendallville) after the game. “Everybody had a role and they played it. I’m so proud of how everybody played together.”
Samantha Brumbaugh led the Cougars (5-4) with 14 points, and Bridgette Gray scored seven. Central Noble suffered its third straight loss.
The Knights won the junior varsity contest 43-31.
Marine boys lose 2 games over the weekend
Hamilton’s boys basketball team lost 96-31 at Elkhart Christian on Friday and was beat 62-47 at home by Lakeland Christian on Saturday. The Marines are 0-3.
Angola High to honor 1,000-point scorers
ANGOLA — Angola High School will honor its former basketball players who scored at least 1,000 points in their careers in a ceremony between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games with Northridge Saturday at the school’s gymnasium. The junior varsity contest will start at 6 p.m.
Ten Hornets will be recognized, three women and seven men. Former Hornet girls being honored are Amanda Cope, Savannah Werner and Rachel Rinehart. The guys being honored are Steve Kelley, Todd Stock, Jeff Stackhouse, Andy Lewis, Charlie Wills, Chad Adolph and Jake Honer.
Baron girls lose on the road to Bellmont
DECATUR — DeKalb’s girls basketball team lost to Bellmont 64-17 in the Northeast 8 Conference opener for both teams Saturday night. The Squaws are 5-3, 1-0 in the NE8.
Sarah Brown had eight points and two steals for the Barons (1-8, 0-1).
In other area action Saturday, Churubusco won at home over Westview 49-45 and Hamilton lost at home to Lakeland Christian 57-4.
Wrestling Give to food pantry at Charger dual Thursday
LIGONIER — Help the West Noble Food Pantry Can Drive on Thursday when the Charger wrestling team hosts Fairfield at 6:30 p.m.
Admission to the Northeast Corner Conference dual is free if you bring at least two non-perishable food items.
College Track Trine sweeps men’s MIAA weekly awards
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s Mitch Martin and Josh Davis were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week.
Davis was named the MIAA Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week. The sophomore from Sterling Heights, Michigan, was second in the 60-meter dash at the University of Indianapolis Season Opener Friday in 7.08 seconds. His preliminary run of 7.04 seconds is tied for 22nd in NCAA Division III this season.
Martin was named men’s field event honors in the conference. The senior from Bowling Green, Ohio, was third in the weight throw in Indianapolis with a distance of 17 meters. That throw ranked in a tie for second in the nation in NCAA Division III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.