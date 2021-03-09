Two players from DeKalb and two from East Noble earned honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball team, chosen by conference coaches recently.
Senior Cole Richmond made the first team for DeKalb, and junior Connor Penrod made the second team.
East Noble was represented by senior Braeden Ball and junior Chris Hood on the second team.
Conference champion Leo led the first team with three selections, including repeat first-teamers D.J. Allen and Blake Davison. Runner-up New Haven had two players on the first-team, including repeat selection Thomas Latham.
Luke McBride of Norwell was also a repeat first-team choice.
All-NE8 Boys Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Leo — D.J. Allen, 6-7 Jr.; Blake Davison, 6-1 Sr.; Zack Troyer, 6-6 Sr. Columbia City — Andrew Hedrick, 6-0 So. Huntington North — Zach Hubartt, 5-10 Jr. Bellmont — Tyler James, 6-1 Sr. New Haven — Thomas Latham, 6-5 Sr.; Jakar Williams, 6-4 Jr. Norwell — Luke McBride, 6-1 So. DeKalb — Cole Richmond, 6-0 Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Norwell — Lleyton Bailey, 5-9 So. Columbia City — Mason Baker, 6-2 Jr. East Noble — Braeden Ball, Sr. 6-2; Chris Hood, 6-9 Jr. New Haven — Darrion Brooks, 6-4 So.; Dre Wright 6-2, Sr. Leo — Xavier Middleton, 6-1 Jr. DeKalb — Connor Penrod, 6-5 Jr. Bellmont — Caden Straub 6-3 Sr. Huntington North — Sam Thompson, 5-7 Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Norwell — Jon Colbert, 5-11 So.; Eli Riley, 6-0 Sr. Huntington North — Will Hotchkiss, 6-2 Jr. Leo — Ayden Ruble, 6-1, Jr. New Haven — Jackson Turnwald, 6-3, Jr. Bellmont — John Ulman, 6-1 Jr.; Isaiah Wellman, 5-10 Jr.
