Prep Football IFCA Region 3 All-State team announced
The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced its 2019 region all-star teams, and multiple area players made the cut.
East Noble’s Bailey Parker (QB), Hayden Jones (WR) and Alex Manns (OL) all made the team on offense, as well as DeKalb’s Hoyt Stafford (C) and Tylar Pomeroy, Angola’s Kyle Trick (OL) and Churubusco’s Jake Fulk (RB).
On defense, the Barons’ Landon Miller (ILB), West Noble’s Josh Gross (OLB/SS) and Garrett’s Nolan Hathaway (at-large) were honored.
East Noble defensive coordinator Ryan Robertson was named as an all-state assistant coach for 2019.
Gymnastics
Local girls compete for club in invitational
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — Local gymnasts competed for Tri-State Gymnastics in the Winter Cup Classic recently.
Paige Fillenwarth of Waterloo scored 34.65 in the all-around for Tri-State’s XCEL Platinum team. Fillenwarth tied for sixth at 9.025 in the beam and placed seventh at 9.0 in the floor.
Allison Freudenberger of Auburn had an all-around score of 33.6 for Tri-State’s EXEL Gold team. She finished eighth in the Beam with an 8.85.
