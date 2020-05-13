FORT WAYNE — A new preparatory high school and postgraduate basketball academy is open in Fort Wayne, and it’s leader has some ties to the area.
Cody Henson, who was an assistant boys basketball coach at Garrett for two seasons, is the director and head coach of the high school team for Elevation Prep School located in the Summit City.
The school is designed to help boys basketball players train and prepare for the next level while getting an education.
Elevation Prep partnered with Lakewood Park Christian Schools, though the students will not attend classes at the private school in Auburn.
Lakewood Park sent out a statement that said, “Elevation Prep is its own entity. We are only supplying their online coursework. They do not attend our school and will not be part of our programs.”
All classes at Elevation Prep will be done through Lakewood Virtual School. There will be tutors and academic advisors to help students with coursework, which is designed to earn all essential credits needed by the NCAA and use remaining hours to focus on skill development and training.
“I wanted a college-style coursework setting to where, and this may sound a little weird or I’m demeaning the extracurricular classes, because I took those classes and excelled at them and loved them. It’s not that,” Henson said. “These high-level athletes that you know are going to potentially be playing on TV one day and playing in those premier programs or Power Five programs. They’re not wanting to spend time in band, choir, orchestra or art. They would rather take those hours that they would be in those classes and be able to go the court and work on skill development or work on their body.”
Housing for the students was an issue that Henson ran into, but he was able to find two houses in downtown Fort Wayne for the players to live in. The current COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the plans of when the players can move in, but Henson hopes it is soon.
Henson played basketball at South Bend Riley High school then played a Columbus State Community College before finishing at Northwestern Ohio. He was an assistant at Northrop High School for one season before heading up to Garrett.
Then, he moved into the prep school arena and found northeast Indiana was lacking in that regard.
“I had a vision to bring this level of basketball to the area. I’d been watching throughout the years several of the local kids or state kids were leaving and going to prep school and they were leaving our state,” Henson said. “It was kind of unfortunate that so much of our top-tier talent was leaving and going to another state.”
Henson said he found out that outside of La Lumiere, there’s no other prep schools in the state of Indiana and only two postgraduate schools in the state, as well as just two junior colleges.
“I want to use a lot of the connections I have within the area and in the Midwest,” Henson said. “I played for Mac Irvin Fire, which is a Nike EYBL program out of Chicago, then I coached with the Indy Heat 15 EYBL team as the head coach, so I’ve got a lot of connections in the area. From a recruiting standpoint, if I would’ve sat down with a high school kid, the parents may not send their kids if I would have the school down in Florida and send them that far.”
Henson has already signed one local talent. Michael Eley, who was at Snider High School and has scholarship offers from IUPUI, Evansville, Miami (Ohio) and Ball State, committed to the high school program on Monday.
There are two teams within Elevation Prep, a high school team and a postgraduate team.
The high school team will play other prep schools around the country. The postgraduate team will play other prep and postgraduate schools, junior colleges and NAIA and NCAA DII junior varsity teams.
The Elevation Prep Hawks will play their home games at Concordia Seminary.
Henson wants to build a program that can compete with the top prep schools in country, including La Lumiere, Montverde Academy, Oak Hill Academy and IMG Academy.
He also wants to build relationships with his players that will last a lifetime and build a program that has sustained success long after he’s done coaching.
“I’m beyond excited. I think this is something that is needed in the area. The guys from the high school and postgraduate side will be able to play with a shot clock. There will be a lot of things that we do at this level that helps the kids prepare faster,” Henson said. “From the education style to the skill development, the weight room sessions, the schedule that we’ll play, it’s going to be extremely competitive. It’s like I tell every parent or players, ‘Every given night you have a chance to play a top 100 kid in the country, if not multiple ones.’”
Henson said he is still working on hiring the rest of his staff, including the head coach of the postgraduate team.
