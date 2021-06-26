Golf teams look to shoot their lowest scores when it matters most.
Coach Jason Buchs and the East Noble Knights accomplished that this spring, shooting their best round of the season, a 319, as they hosted the sectional at Noble Hawk.
Buchs’ group may have given a preview of what was to come two weeks prior in the Northeast 8 Conference tournament at Cobblestone. Although the Knights were sixth, they shot a 339, their best 18-hole score of the season to that point.
They hit their peak on sectional day, earning a team berth in the Plymouth Regional.
Buchs was named the KPC Media Group All-Area Coach of the Year for his efforts in bringing the Knights to their best at the best time.
Lakeland has had its share of good golfers through the years, and another Laker was one of the top players in the area this spring. The bad news for the rest of the area teams is that he is just a sophomore.
Ben Keil advanced to the regional as an individual after shooting a 76 in the Northridge Sectional at Meadow Valley, just one stroke behind the leader. He was also the runner-up in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament, taking first-team all-conference honors.
Keil shot a 77 in the Plymouth Regional, missing a trip to state by just two strokes. He was named KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year.
His averages were 38.8 for nine holes and 77.4 for 18. Consistency was his trademark, as he had third-place finishes in invitationals at Goshen, Wawasee and Warsaw. He was also fourth at Concord and fifth in the Lakers’ own invitational.
The rest of this year’s boys golf honor team:
Tommy Curtis, Lakeland:
Part of a young, promising Laker group, Curtis was the NECC individual champion. He had an 87 for the Lakers in the Northridge Sectional. His season averages were 40.3 for nine holes and 84.3 for 18. He was third in the Lakeland Invitational.
Nate Keil, Lakeland:
Keil just missed an individual berth in the regional in his first varsity season, losing a playoff for the final spot at the Northridge Sectional after shooting an 84. He was 11th in the NECC to earn all-conference recognition. He was fourth in the Lakeland Invitational.
Ryan Gienger, East Noble:
Gienger was second-team all-conference in a tough NE8, shooting a 77 in the tournament. He had an 86 in the sectional and an 85 at regional.
Caden Anderson, East Noble:
Anderson led the Knights’ surprising sectional surge by shooting a 74, and was also low for the team in the Plymouth Regional with an 83.
Jack McComb, DeKalb:
McComb was steady at the top of the lineup for the Barons, and made second-team All-Northeast 8 with his 77 in the conference tournament. He shot an 83 in the sectional as the Barons finished fourth as a team.
Gavin Morr, DeKalb:
Morr was an individual regional qualifier after shooting a 79 in the sectional at Noble Hawk. He shot the same score in the Plymouth Regional the following week. He received All-NE8 honorable mention after shooting an 80 in the conference tournament.
Caleb Price, Angola:
Price had the team’s top averages in his final season. He tied for sixth in the NECC to take all-conference honors. His 85 led the Hornets in the sectional. He had a best of 77 for the year.
Lukas Berlew, Fremont:
Berlew fired a 76 to lead a shocking sectional effort for the Eagles in which they beat their previous best by more than 50 strokes. The scored earned him an individual berth in the regional.
Brockton Miller, West Noble:
Miller made the All-NECC team in his final season, shooting an 87 to tie for fourth in the conference tournament at Lake James. He shot an 89 in the Northridge Sectional.
Brayden Bohde, West Noble:
The Chargers’ team MVP tied for team honors with an 89 at sectional. He averaged 42.8 for nine holes. He had a 96 in the NECC tournament.
