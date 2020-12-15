Prep Boys Basketball
Lakers down Bruins
GOSHEN — The Lakeland boys defeated Bethany Christian 68-58 on Saturday.
Brayden Bontrager made four three-pointers to finish with 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Bracey Shepherd scored 14 points, and Ben Keil tossed in 12 points and four assists.
Colton Issacs had six and Mason Douglas added five.
Fremont takes care of Hamilton
HAMILTON — Fremont beat Hamilton 94-32 on Saturday night.
The Eagles had four different scorers reach double figures, led by Kameron Colclasure with 16, Logan Brace 15, Ethan Bock 11 and Kaleb Gannon 10.
Nick Miller added nine and Ethan Bontrager had eight.
The Marines were led by Ryan Cool’s 16 points.
MS Boys Basketball Cougars win 6th grade tournament, Chargers finish 1-1
MILFORD — The Central Noble Cougars’ 6th grade boys basketball team improved to 7-5 on the year after picking up two wins at the Milford Tournament.
Central Noble beat West Noble 33-14 and were led by Alex Scott with 17 points and Landen Burkhart with 11 points. Scott also brought down 9 rebounds while Lucas Rauch had 8 rebounds.
Against Milford the Cougars won 39-18 to win the tournament. Scott had a double double with 27 points and 14 rebounds.
In the tournament West Noble’s 6th grade boys team won one and lost won. They defeated Milford 32-21 in the first game.
Scoring for the Chargers was Aiden Replogle with 17 points 4 rebounds, Caleb Saggers 7 points 4 rebounds, Trevor Martin 6 points 3 rebounds, Brayden Limerick 2 points 6 rebounds and Trinton Henson with 8 rebounds.
In the second game the Chargers fell to Central Noble 33-14. Scoring for the Chargers were Replogle with 5 points 5 rebounds, Martin 4 points 5 rebounds, Limerick 2 points 4 rebounds, Henson with 4 rebounds, Saggers 1 point 5 rebounds and Miguel Pablo with 2 points.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports best scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores from the week of Dec. 7.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Jim Boyle for men (148 pins over average), Joan Chavez for women (109) and Gavin Fites for youth (192).
MEN: Moose — Tim Klinker 277, Dave Thies 256. Booster — Dave Thies 278, Jason Flaugh 267, Kris Levy 265, Aaron Sponhower 259, Kris Purdy 257, Travis Targgart 257, Stanley Woods 252, Sam Anglin 725 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Brad Lapp 277, Billy Zink 255.
WOMEN: Moose — Jennifer Moring 216, 541 series, Dawn Simmons 215, Rachael Gardner 207, 562 series. Booster — Nycole Adcox 248, 605 series, Heather Newman 203. Thursday Night Ladies — Liz Winsley 200.
YOUTH: Majors — Gavin Fites 267, 744 series, Skyler Plummer 265, 693 series, Ray Chalfin 235, Ty Bell 235, 618 series, Hope Moring 242, 596 series, Joshua Wirges 628 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 601 series.
