College Golf
Thunder men win Adrian Invite
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team won its second straight tournament Saturday, taking the Adrian College Invitational at Lenawee Country Club.
The Thunder shot 295, finishing eight shots ahead of second-place Hope. The host Bulldogs were third with 304.
Cameron Ruge was second in the tournament with 72 to lead Trine. Freshman Mark Civanich was third overall with a 73. Carlos Coeto and Mitch Lowney tied for sixth with 75s.
Todd Mieske had an 85 for the Thunder. Jack Brockie played as an individual and shot a 78.
Trine women 4th at Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s golf team was fourth in the Kalamazoo Invitational on Saturday, shooting 352 at Milham Park Golf Club.
Hope won with 330. Saint Mary’s and Calvin tied for second with 334.
Maire Sullivan led the Thunder with an 86. Trine also had 87 from Lily Williamson, 88, from Jenna Doumont, 91 from Reagan Guthrie, 95 from Olivia Phillips, and 100 from individual Annabelle Burkholder.
College Soccer
Trine men lose to Flying Dutchmen
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine’s men’s soccer team lost to Hope 2-1 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Friday night.
The Flying Dutchmen (2-0, 2-0 MIAA) outshot the Thunder 18-6, but Trine’s Trevor Towghi scored with a little less than 10 and a half minutes left in regulation to cut a two-goal deficit in half. However, Trine (6-3, 1-2) could not get the tying goal.
Troy Saylor made six saves in goal for the Thunder.
Acrobatics & Tumbling Trine achieves season-high score
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine scored a season-high 192.240 in a three-team meet Friday afternoon at Adrian College. But the Thunder finished third in the event.
Concordia, Wisconsin, won the meet over the second-place Bulldogs, 238.985-232.655.
Trine scored a season-best 63.29 in the team event. That is more than 10 points better than its previous high score this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.