SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Trine University’s men’s track and field team opened its outdoor season by winning the Wittenberg Tiger Triangular Friday.
The Thunder had 143 points. Ohio Wesleyan was second with 125, and Wittenberg was third with 74.
Trine’s women’s team was second to Ohio Wesleyan, 130-118. Wittenberg was third with 73.
In the men’s meet, Trine won a total of nine individual events and had a trio of multi-event winners in sophomores Ben Williams and Jake Gladieux and junior Noah McClellan.
Williams won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and was followed in second place by teammate William Thonn in both races. Williams ran a top time of 11.08 seconds in the 100 and finished the 200 in 22.17 seconds.
Gladieux swept the hurdles races, starting with 14.98 seconds in the 110 hurdles and then crossing the finish line in the 400 hurdles in 53.68 seconds.
McClellan won the triple jump and the javelin. In the triple jump, he leaped a distance of 39 feet, 4 inches in the triple jump and threw the javelin 152 feet. Trine guys took the top three places in the javelin.
Senior and East Noble graduate Noah Acker won the 5,000 in 15 minutes, 32.49 seconds. Trine freshman Alexander Lewis won the shot put with a throw of 44-2.75.
Additionally, the Thunder captured one of the relay races in the 4-by-400 relay. The team of sophomores Kyran Pearson, Connor Kissinger (Garrett), freshman Brandt McNeil and Gladieux finished in 3:27.47.
In the women’s meet, Trine captured several individual events, including two multi-event winners in freshman Haley Livingston and junior Valerie Obear.
Livingston won a total of four events, two on the track and two in field events, and also set two school outdoor records in the process. She set records in the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump.
In the 100 hurdles, Livingston posted a winning time of 15.86 seconds. The old record was 15.90 seconds by Karen Johnson. Then in the long jump, Livingston recorded a best attempt of 17-10.25 to take top honors and beat the previous school record of 16-11.25.
Additionally, Livingston went on to record the overall best time in the 400 hurdles of 1:09.94 and won the triple jump with a leap of 33-3.25.
Obear won the discus and the shot put. In the discus, She threw the discus 135-4, which was nearly 20 feet farther then her nearest opponent. Obear threw the shot 40-11.75 to finish a little over seven inches ahead of the second-place competitor.
Also winning events for the Thunder were Kendallville sophomore Madelyn Summers and freshman Kennedi Sternberg. Summers posted a convincing win in the hammer throw, finishing over 11 feet ahead of her opponents with a mark of 138-6. Sternberg was first in the 200 dash in 26.67 seconds.
Trine’s teams will be back in action this coming Friday at the Olivet Invitational.
