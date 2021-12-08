Prep Basketball 4 local top nominees for IBCA weekly awards
Garrett junior guard Bailey Kelham, Central Noble senior guard Connor Essegian, Lakeland junior guard Faith Riehl and Westview senior guard Mason Yoder were top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Players of the Week awards for last week’s efforts.
Prep Swimming Baron teams top two foes
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb’s boys and girls teams defeated South Side and Canterbury in a three-way meet Monday.
The Baron girls had 69 points to 48 for South and 44 for Canterbury. DeKalb’s boys had 91 points to 14 for the Cavaliers and nine for the Archers.
For the DeKalb girls, Lilly Budde took the 200 freestyle and Arabella Rogers won the individual medley. Both joined Caleigh Yarian and Layla Chautle on the winning medley relay team.
The Baron 200 freestyle relay team of Alexis Shipe, Paige Langschwager, Fionna Edwards and Yarian took first, as did the 400 freestyle relay team of Yarian, Rogers, Chautle and Budde.
The DeKalb boys got victories from Gavin Richardson in the 200 freestyle, Trenton Meyer in the butterfly, Danial Mahoney in the 500 freestyle, Gabe Gillespie in the backstroke and Keagen Yarian in the breaststroke.
The Barons won all three relays. Gillespie, Yarian, Meyer and Mahoney comprised the winning team in the medley relay, Richardson, Kruse Nagel, Gibson Dunaway and Yarian combined to win the 200 freestyle relay, and Gillespie, Richardson, Mahoney and Meyer teamed up for first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
DeKalb girls 69, South 48
Canterbury 44
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Budde, Rogers, Marian, Chautle) 2:18.99, 4. DeKalb (Perry, Edwards, Langschwager, B. Steckley) 2:44. 200 Freestyle: 1. Budde (DK) 2:26.55, 3. Shipe (DK) 2:35.12. 200 IM: 1. Rogers (DK) 2:48.16, 2. Chautle (DK) 2:49.39. 50 Freestyle: 1. L. Bohnke (Can) 27.24, 2. Yarian (DK) 29.03, 5. Edwards (DK) 32.42, 8. Niccum (DK) 43.51.
100 Butterfly: 1. Cox (South) 1:17.05, 2. Chautle (DK) 1:19.03. 100 Freestyle: 1. Embry (South) 1:07.37, 2. Shipe (DK) 1:09.85, 5. B. Steckley 1:18.58, 7. Langschwager (DK) 1:23.81, 8. Perry (DK) 1:29.76. 500 Freestyle: 1. A. Böhnke (Can) 6:16.21, 3. Budde (DK) 6:44.96.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Stippe, Langschwager, Edwards, Yarian) 2:12.69. 100 Backstroke: 1. L. Bohnke (Can) 1:17.14, 2. Rogers (DK) 1:18.59, 5. Perry (DK) 1:43.74. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Westropp (Can) 1:30.34, 2. Edwards (DK) 1:31.36, 6. Langschwager (DK) 2:00.53, 7. Niccum (DK) 2:05.91, 8. B. Steckley (DK) 2:06.7. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Yarian, Rogers, Chautle, Budde) 4:22.7.
DeKalb boys 91,
Canterbury 14, South 9
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Gillespie, Yarian, Meyer, Mahoney) 2:16.15. 200 Freestyle: 1. Richardson (DK) 2:21.16, 2. Mahoney (DK) 2:48.08. 200 IM: 1. Meyer (DK) 2:31.75, 2. Gillespie (DK) 2:42.79. 50 Freestyle: 1. Valcarcel (Can) 29.55, 2. Dunaway (DK) 30.11, 3. Nagel (DK) 33.38, 5. Stucky (DK) 51.25.
100 Butterfly: 1. Meyer (DK) 1:13.44, 2. Yarian (DK) 1:24.34. 100 Freestyle: 1. Massey (South) 1:08.29, 3. Dunaway (DK) 1:23.12, 5. Stucky (DK) 2:08.75. 500 Freestyle: 1. Mahoney (DK) 8:01.36.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Richardson, Nagel, Dunaway, Yarian) 2:05.06. 100 Backstroke: 1. Gillespie (DK) 1:11.09, 2. Richardson (DK) 1:13.58. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Yarian (DK) 1:19.93, 2. Nagel (DK) 1:40.28. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Gillespie, Richardson, Mahoney, Meyer) 4:31.83.
Knights defeat Barons, Blazers
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble swim teams defeated DeKalb and Eastside on Tuesday.
The Knight girls team had 119 points to 53 by the Barons and 11 for the Blazers. The East Noble boys won 106-56 over DeKalb.
On the girls side, East Noble’s Paige Anderson won two races. She won the 200 freestyle at 2:19.36 and the 100 backstroke in 1:09.72. Meagan Kabrich won the 200 individual medley at 2:43.43, and Rylee David touch the wall first in the 100 butterfly in 1:17.91.
The Knights’ Sydney Burke finished the 500 free in 6:17.65 for first place, and Khloe Pankop had a time of 1:20.71 to win the 100 breaststroke. Lily Meyer won the diving portion at 200.45.
For the Barons girls, Lilly Budde won the 50 free in 28.02 and the 100 free at 1:03.36.
The East Noble girls took all three relays.
On the boys side, East Noble won every individual race but one. Cole Hunter won a pair of races. He finished first in the 50 free with a time of 25.58 and won the 100 free at 56.46. Jack Bolinger also won two races, including the 100 breaststroke at 1:12.49 and the 200 individual medley at 2:31.66.
Owen Chambers won the 500 free at 5:49.06, and Nathan Richards took first in the 100 backstroke at 1:06.74.
DeKalb’s lone winner was Gabe Gillespie in the 100 butterfly at the time of 1:12.95. The Baron boys won the 200 medley relay, and the Knights won the two freestyle relays.
Middle School Boys Basketball
DeKalb 8th-graders fall
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade team dropped a 39-36 decision to Norwell Thursday.
Graden Pepple and Bowen Minehart had nine each for DeKalb. Brady Culler scored eight, Caden Rice had six and Myles Dobson added four.
The Barons downed Carroll 33-16 Dec. 1. Dobson had 11 and Culler seven to lead DeKalb. Other DeKalb scorers were Minehart four, and Rice, People and Nolan Sonnenberg with three each. Connor Schmidt had two.
DeKalb won 30-18 over Garrett on Nov. 29. Brady Culler had eight and Myles Dobson seven for the Barons. Other DeKalb scorers were Schmidt four, Rice three, and People, Sonnenberg, Minehart and Zeke Penrod all two.
DeKalb 7th-grade wins
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team won 57-31 over Norwell Thursday.
Earlier in the week, the Barons won 29-12 over Carroll and 46-24 over Garrett.
DMS sixth-graders prevailWATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade team won 38-36 over Lakeland recently.
The B-team game ended in a 10-10 tie.
Middle School Girls Basketball
DeKalb teams, Carroll split
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team won 52-6 over Carroll Nov. 30.
Taylor Davis had 14 points and Abbie Harris 13 to lead the Barons.
DeKalb’s eighth-grade team lost to Carroll.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of Nov. 30.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Jeffrey Griffith for men (145 pins over average), Marlene Greear for women (88) and Cooper Flaugh for youth (108).
MEN: Moose — Taylor Schwartz 268, Dave Thies 266, 712 series, Mike Casselman 258, 719 series, Mike Ponko 254, 707 series. Booster — Taylor Schwartz 280, Jason Flaugh 279, 762 series, Greg Dini 278, Jeffrey Griffith 278, 781 series, Jerry Baker 268, Billy Zink 268, 713 series, Zach Dohner 268, 718 series, Jason Wagner 267, Michael Wallace 266, 712 series, Matt Haiflich 264, Matt Englehart 258, Kris Levy 258, Todd Williams 256, 701 series, Mike Plummer 256. Friday Morning Trio — Adam Dibble 260. Masters & Slaves — Rocky Sattison 289, Kris Levy 264, 746 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 212, 576 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Liz Winsley 211, 538 series. Masters & Slaves — Nycole Adcox 219, 606 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Kyle Toyias 258, 626 series, Eddie Gowgiel 241, 642 series. Madi Flaugh 214, 598 series, Ethan Pfeiffer 627 series.
