LAGRANGE — Two of the best girls soccer teams in the area battled it out in a non-conference game on Wednesday.
DeKalb (8-2-4) and Lakeland (11-2-1) were unable to find the back of the net and drew a 0-0 tie in a potential sectional preview. The sectional draw is on Sunday, and both teams play in the sectional hosted by the Lakers.
“I thought it was OK. This was our third game in three nights,” DeKalb coach Logan Cochran said. “That makes it hard. Lakeland’s better than what they’ve been in the past, so we knew this was going to be a tougher game than what it has been in the past.”
The Barons were able to gets more shots off on Wednesday, outshooting the Lakers 10-2. The home team’s first shot on goal didn’t come until there were four minutes left in the first half.
“I thought our defense played fantastic, (Keirstin) Roose has over 20 goals, (Kylee) Palmer has over 20 goals and (Hailey) Alleshouse is around 15. So to keep them off the scoreboard, that’s huge,” Cochran said.
While DeKalb did hold possession of the ball for the majority of the game, Lakeland’s defense made it tough to get off clean shots.
“I think one thing that we have to make sure to continue to work on is our midfield movement and linking passes,” Cochran said. “I think when our midfield doesn’t work very hard, we don’t create a lot.
“We’ve got three great midfielders, and they’ve got to do more off of the ball. They’ve got to figure things out off of the ball. Teams like Lakeland, they packed it in the middle a little bit. We have to figure out ways to continue to link passes through the middle.”
With 27 minutes and 30 seconds left in the match, Roose went into the game as the goalie after playing in the field as a forward. DeKalb was able to still get a couple of shots off at Roose, but she knocked everything down or cut off any long pass.
“She’s a great goalkeeper,” Cochran said. “It makes it tough, especially when their defense is quick. Last year, we scored five goals on them in the regular season, then ended up beating them 2-1 in sectionals. So we scored seven on Roose last year, but if we don’t create enough opportunities and get the ball deep in the box, that’s where we’re going to score on her.
“We’re not going to score from 25 yards out on Keirstin Roose. It makes it tough and she plays a high line out of the box.”
Roose and Grace Iddings combined for the Lakeland’s fifth shutout, and Baron keeper Sydney Mansfield recorded her 10th shutout of the season.
DeKalb goes for the Northeast 8 Conference title at Bellmont on Monday, and on the same day, Lakeland travels to Bethany Christian.
Bellmont 5, East Noble 0
In Kendallville, the Squaws shut out the Knights in an NE8 match Wednesday. Lauren Lash had 20 saves as the netminder.
Angola 4, New Haven 0
In New Haven, the Hornets picked up a non-conference win.
Emily McKinley had a goal and an assist, and Khloe Boyer and Tia Araque each added a score. Maddie Dailey and Jacque Miller each tallied an assist, and Sarah McKinley earned the shutout in goal.
BOYS SOCCER
New Haven 1, Angola 0
In Angola, the Bulldogs bested the Hornets in a one-score game.
