College Women’s Golf Five Trine players named All-American Scholars
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — The Trine University women’s golf team had five student-athletes named as All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
Bailey Bravata, Grace Dubec, Reagan Guthrie, Maire Sullivan and Lily Williamson were all honored for their success both on the course and in the classroom for the 2021-22 season.
A total of 1,485 women’s collegiate golfers were recognized by the WGCA this season. In order to qualify, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher for their careers.
The five golfers were core scoring members of the team that competed in six Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Jamboree events in the fall season. At least four were competing at every conference event and led the squad to a seventh-place finish in the league standings. All five will be back for the Thunder in the 2022-23 season.
