HUNTERTOWN — Carroll High School’s athletic department Twitter handle @carrollchargers announced on Monday evening that Ryan Abbott is the new Carroll High School varsity boys basketball coach.
Abbott’s hiring was approved by the Northwest Allen County school board at its Monday meeting. He replaces Marty Beasley, who stepped down after 16 seasons to become DeKalb’s boys basketball coach.
Abbott returns to Carroll after nine seasons as Eastside’s boys basketball coach. He compiled a 117-95 record leading the Blazers.
Eastside had one of its better seasons under Abbott this past winter when it went 17-8, 7-4 in the Northeast Corner Conference, and was the Class 2A Westview Sectional runner-up. The Blazers lost to Churubusco 49-41 in the sectional final.
Abbott’s best season in Butler was 2016-17, when the Blazers went 20-5. They lost to Churubusco in the 2A Woodlan Sectional final.
Abbott was an assistant coach for Beasley at Carroll for four years before taking the head boys job at Eastside. He also coached basketball for a year at Maple Creek Middle School. During those five years, he was teaching at Arcola Elementary in the Northwest Allen County School district.
