AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian came flying out of the gate in Tuesday’s boys soccer match with Heritage.
The Panthers had the Patriots under pressure from the start, and knocked in four goals in the first half en route to a 5-0 victory, their sixth without a loss to start the season.
“In the first half we possessed the ball very well, a lot of quick touches,” Lakewood Park coach Daron White said. “I was very happy with the first half.
“In the second half we were a little sloppy, but we were substituting a little bit and we were tired. Overall, we’re very pleased with the game.”
Ranked eighth in Class 1A in the latest coaches poll, the Panthers got a big lift almost seven minutes in when Zach Collins spiked in a cross from out of mid-air for the first goal of the match.
“It started out great with an excellent shot by Zach on the banger. That was nice,” White said.
The Panthers fed off that play and kept the momentum on the hot, steamy afternoon. Christian Thon made a long run down the right side before crossing the ball to Blake Miller, who buried it for a 2-0 lead for the hosts at the 25:19 mark of the half.
Collins had another goal before the half, putting one into the lower right corner, and Weston Roth found a loose ball in front after a corner kick and scored as the Panthers were up 4-0 at the break.
The Panthers didn’t generate as many scoring chances in the second half, but also allowed few good looks at the net for Heritage. Panther defenders continvued to limit time and space for the Patriots.
Collins got loose on a breakaway and finished the scoring with his third goal of the night with 20:37 to play.
Colton White had three assists for the Panthers, and Thon and Roth both had one.
