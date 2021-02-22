INDIANAPOLIS — Area prep boys basketball teams were stacked together heavily in sectional draws that were released Sunday night by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
Area teams will be in sectionals played at East Noble (Class 4A), West Noble (3A), Woodlan (3A), Westview (2A) and Bethany Christian (1A). Sectional play will start in Tuesday, March 2. Sectional finals will be played on the night of March 6.
The top three teams in this area are on one side of the 2A Westview Sectional bracket in Central Noble, Churubusco and the host Warriors and will be playing in first-round games on March 3.
Prairie Heights is also in that half of the bracket and will play the Eagles at 6 p.m. Churubusco has scored over 100 points against the Panthers in both meetings so far this season.
Then the rubber match will take place between 2A No. 4 Central Noble and Westview. The Warriors handed the Cougars their only loss of the season on Dec. 12, 60-54 at the Warrior Dome. CN avenged that with a 43-38 victory in a Northeast Corner Conference semifinal game on Jan. 15 at Lakeland.
Eastside is on the other side of the bracket and opens with Fairfield in the first game of the sectional on March 2 at 7 p.m. The winner will play Bremen in the first semifinal on March 5.
The Lions are 8-11 and play in the tough Northern Indiana Conference. They have wins over Penn, a consistently solid LaVille team and Class 1A 12th-ranked Argos.
In the Class 3A sectional at West Noble, the host Chargers will take on NECC rival Lakeland in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. on March 5. Both have had good moments of play recently. West Noble won at home over the Lakers 58-54 on Jan. 8, and just beat Angola for the first time in seven years on Saturday.
Defending sectional champion NorthWood also has a first-round bye and is on the other side of the bracket. The Panthers have won five sectional titles in the last seven seasons, but are younger than they usually have been. They have beaten both potential semifinal foes at home by double digits earlier this season in Tippecanoe Valley and Wawasee.
East Noble will host the local 4A sectional and both area teams might have a problem in the Snider Panthers. Snider plays DeKalb in the first-round nightcap on March 2 with the winner taking on the host Knights in the second semifinal on March 5.
The Barons lost to Snider 78-51 in Fort Wayne on Jan. 27. EN lost its season opener to the Panthers 66-46 on Dec. 1 at the Big Blue Pit.
Area teams are all on one side of the bracket at the 1A Bethany Christian Sectional. Lakewood Park will play Hamilton in the lone first-round game on March 2 at 7 p.m. with the winner playing Fremont in the second semifinal on March 5.
The Panthers and the Marines tried to play each other a couple of times this season, but COVID-19 quarantine and winter weather have forced postponements. LPC is 2-8 since junior forward Caedmon Bontrager transferred to Elevation Prep, a new basketball prep academy in Fort Wayne.
The host Bruins will play Elkhart Christian in the other semifinal. Bethany beat the visiting Eagles 60-53 on Feb. 4.
Fremont, ECA and Bethany Christian have victories over largely weaker competition. But strength of schedule should benefit Fremont, who have been regularly competitive against teams from bigger schools.
Back in 3A, Garrett and Angola have big challenges in first-round games at Woodlan on March 3. The Railroaders play Bishop Luers at 6 p.m., followed by the Hornets taking on fourth-ranked Leo, the Northeast 8 Conference champion.
Angola fought the Lions hard for a half at Leo on Feb. 9. But the size and skill of senior Zack Troyer and junior D.J. Allen ended up being too much in a 62-43 Lion victory. Leo also has one of the better players in northeast Indiana in senior guard Blake Davison.
There are different numbers of spectators allowed at each sectional, and a couple of schools recently made attendance updates. At West Noble, 500 spectators per game will be admitted. Gym capacity is up to 50% at Westview.
Area IHSAA Boys Basketball Sectionals
Class 4A (at East Noble)
March 2: First round — Carroll (15-6) vs. Northrop (5-11), 6 p.m.; Snider (10-10) vs. DeKalb (8-10), 7:45 p.m.
March 5: Semifinals — F.W. North Side (11-9) vs. Carroll-Northrop winner, 6 p.m.; East Noble (7-13) vs. DeKalb-Snider winner, 7:45 p.m.
March 6: Final, between semifinal winners,
Class 3A (at Woodlan)
March 2: First round, Concordia (7-12) vs. Woodlan (9-9), 7 p.m.
March 3: First round — Bishop Luers (7-13) vs. Garrett (2-14), 6 p.m.; Leo (18-2) vs. Angola (11-11), 7:45 p.m.
March 5: Semifinals — Bishop Dwenger (10-9) vs. Concordia-Woodlan winner, 6 p.m.; March 3 winners, 7:45 p.m.
March 6: Final, between semifinal winners,
Class 3A (at West Noble)
March 2: First round, Tippecanoe Valley (6-14) vs. Wawasee (9-11), 7 p.m.
March 5: Semifinals — West Noble (10-9) vs. Lakeland (9-10), 6 p.m.; NorthWood (11-8) vs. TV-Wawasee winner, 7:45 p.m.
March 6: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A (at Westview)
March 2: First round, Eastside (13-6) vs. Fairfield (1-16), 7 p.m.
March 3: First round — Prairie Heights (3-17) vs. Churubusco (16-3), 6 p.m.; Central Noble (20-1) vs. Westview (16-4), 7:45 p.m.
March 5: Semifinals — Bremen (8-11) vs. Eastside-Fairfield winner, 6 p.m.; March 3 winners, 7:45 p.m.
March 6: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 1A (at Bethany Christian)
March 2: First round, Hamilton (1-15) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (6-12), 7 p.m.
March 5: Semifinals — Bethany Christian (10-11) vs. Elkhart Christian (7-12), 6 p.m.; Fremont (7-11) vs. Hamilton-LPC winner, 7:45 p.m.
March 6: Final, between semifinal winners,
