Throw the records out the window.
It’s a completely new season.
Everybody is 0-0.
The KPC sportswriters use cliches like this over and over again. In this case, I have to grudgingly admit they are right.
These are only cliches because they are true.
Tomorrow isn’t promised anymore for high school football teams. A win gives you another week of business as usual and hope remains alive. A loss means a sudden, painful and — for many players — a permanent end.
Many will never never play this great game again.
Right now, all is hope and optimism. In an instant, it can become exit stage right.
Everyone on the sidelines accepts this. This is what the last few months have been all about. It’s the opportunity for which they play.
No matter what side of the cliches they end up on, they’ll have few regrets.
One last time, here we go:
East Noble over Leo
Deja vu. Same situation as last year. Same outcome.
Wawasee over DeKalb
Two teams very glad to be 0-0 again. Tough battle, but I’ll go with the home team.
Columbia City over Angola
The Eagles have been playing better and better.
John Glenn over Lakeland
Strength of schedule gives my nod to the Falcons.
Jimtown over West Noble
Jimmies have been rolling up some big scores.
Tippecanoe Valley over Garrett
Railroaders won’t be impressed by the Vikings’ record, but they’re unbeaten for a reason.
Eastside over Bluffton
Until there’s a reason to pick against the Blazers, don’t.
Central Noble over Whitko
Cougars go into the sectional with momentum.
Woodlan over Prairie Heights
Record reflects a tough schedule for the Warriors.
Northfield over Fremont
Eagles coming off a big win, but Norsemen are too tough.
Adams Central over Churubusco
We begin and end with blockbuster matchups. The Flying Jets in a close one.
Hannah Scores
East Noble 56, Bellmont 7
Leo 14, DeKalb 0
Central Noble 8, Garrett 0
Eastside 49, Angola 14
Churubusco 26, Fairfield 0
Fremont 68, Lake Station 16
Bluffton 33, Lakeland 29
West Noble 26, Prairie Heights 12
New Haven 57, Huntington North 27
Norwell 23, Columbia City 13
Standings after Week 9
Last week, total
Hannah Holstein 6-4, 68-22
Ken Fillmore 7-3, 67-23
Jeff Jones 7-3, 67-23
Brice Vance 7-3, 64-26
Mark Murdock 6-4, 59-31
Murdock’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Columbia City
4. Lakeland
5. Jimtown
6. Tippecanoe Valley
7. Eastside
8. Central Noble
9. Woodlan
10. Northfield
11. Churubusco
Fillmore’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Columbia City
4. John Glenn
5. Jimtown
6. Tippecanoe Valley
7. Eastside
8. Central Noble
9. Prairie Heights
10. Northfield
11. Churubusco
Vance’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Columbia City
4. Lakeland
5. Jimtown
6. Tippecanoe Valley
7. Eastside
8. Central Noble
9. Woodlan
10. Northfield
11. Adams Central
Jones’ Picks
1. Leo
2. DeKalb
3. Columbia City
4. John Glenn
5. Jimtown
6. Tippecanoe Valley
7. Eastside
8. Central Noble
9. Woodlan
10. Northfield
11. Adams Central
