WATERLOO — Don’t blink, or you’ll be liable to miss something.
Northridge often made two quick passes before shooting a three, or tried one after whipping the ball from side to side in the half-court.
The problem for DeKalb was the Raiders hit 15 from behind the line, including its first four baskets of the game. The Barons made a few runs, but suffered a 75-57 boys basketball loss on senior night.
DeKalb scrapped to within eight at the half, and countered with a strong inside game led by 32 points from Connor Penrod, but didn’t have the firepower to stay with the Raiders (18-5), who have won 13 in a row since losing to East Noble Jan. 3.
“Northridge does such a great job with their offensive movement. Everybody sprints to where they’re going,” said DeKalb coach Rod Cone. “They make you help, and you’re always in a recover situation and a scramble. There’s always one more pass and they find the open guy, and tonight they were lights out from outside.”
Northridge was 15-of-31 (48%) from three and had seven different players score from beyond the arc.
Penrod, a 6-5 sophomore often matched against burly 6-7 senior Alex Stauffer, who scored 16, had 17 of DeKalb’s first 19 points in the second quarter. Evan Eshbach hit back-to-back threes, both times pulling the Barons (6-16) within four, but Northridge restored its margin to 41-33 at the break.
“At half we felt pretty good with where we were at, but Northridge to their credit is a very good team. Every time we’d hit a shot, they’d come down and hit a three,” Cone said.
The Raiders started the second half with two more threes, and Stauffer scored on a lob on an inbounds play and also put back his own miss. Only Penrod scored for the Barons until a three from Jackson Barth late in the quarter, which ended with the Raiders ahead 58-44.
Penrod hit 14-of-17 from the floor and also had six rebounds.
“We did a good job of attacking the paint with Connor inside and make a living in there, because we knew they had such athletic guards,” Cone said. “Connor did a good job and the guys did a good job finding him.”
Stauffer was one of four Raiders in double figures. Camden Knepp hit six threes and led Northridge with 20 points. Carter Stultzfus had 14 and Sam Smith added 13.
The Barons were without senior guard Caleb Nixon, who was injured in Tuesday’s game at Leo. Nixon was on the floor for the opening tip, then left immediately to an ovation from the crowd. He also made a brief appearance in the fourth quarter.
Cone also let Eshbach and Jordan Shields, the team’s other two seniors, take a bow as they came out of the game in the closing seconds.
“Jordan, Evan and Caleb have been a blessing to this program,” Cone said. “They always show up and keep the guys motivated and do the right thing.”
In the junior varsity game, Donnie Wiley and Barth hit consecutive threes early in fourth quarter to put DeKalb ahead for good, and Alex Leslie hit six straight free throws in the final minute to secure a 42-38 Baron victory.
Leslie led DeKalb with 13 points, and Wiley and Bryce Dobson both scored seven.
