High Schools Schedules adjusted
There are a couple of changes to area competitions.
In girls golf, DeKalb’s match at Columbia City was postponed Monday and was rescheduled for Sept. 9, starting at 5 p.m. Angola’s home match with Fort Wayne South Side scheduled for today was canceled and will not be made up.
Angola’s boys tennis dual with Northridge on Thursday has been moved to Northridge. It was originally scheduled as a home dual for the Hornets, but Angola’s courts next to Angola Middle School are being resurfaced.
Pro Baseball TinCaps top Hot Rods
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps won their second straight game over Bowling Green on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Hot Rods 4-2 at Parkview Field.
The TinCaps (24-31 second half, 57-66 overall before Monday night) scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Augustin Ruiz singled home Michael Curry, then Ethan Skender singled to drive in Justin Lopez.
Ruiz and Skender each drove in two runs. Austin Smith pitched two scoreless innings to get the win in relief for Fort Wayne. Henry Henry allowed a hit in the ninth, but did not allow a run in getting his ninth save of the season.
Boys Tennis
DeKalb tops Fremont
FREMONT — DeKalb earned a clean sweep of Fremont Monday, defeating the Eagles, 5-0.
DeKalb 5, Fremont 0
Singles — 1. L. Holwerda (D) d. Bock 6-3, 6-1; 2. Rieke (D) d. Miller 6-1, 6-2; 3. Swift (D) d. Sherbondy, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — 1. Ostrowski/A. Holwerda (D) d. Towns/Rutherford 6-3, 6-1; 2. Novak/Kruse d. Chilenski/Verdin 6-2, 6-4.
Girls Golf
WN downed by Warriors
SYRACUSE — West Noble lost to Wawasee on Monday, 181-229.
Hannah Godfrey shot a meet-best 36 in the nine-hole match, but higher scores of 53, 70 and 70 proved too much to overcome for the Chargers.
Soccer
Laker girls rout Wawasee
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland girls soccer team earned an 11-1 victory over visiting Wawasee on Monday for a season-opening win.
Junior Keirstin Roose, in a change of roles, scored five goals for the Lakers. Roose primarily plays goalie, but showed plenty of promise as a scorer in just her second career match playing in the field.
