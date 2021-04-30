WATERLOO — DeKalb’s girls track team was a 70-53 winner over Columbia City, while the Eagles won the final event — the 4x400 relay — and edged the Baron boys 63-60 in Northeast 8 Conference dual competition Thursday.
The Barons celebrated senior night with the meet.
Jade Allen won the 100 and 200 for the Baron girls, and Sarah Brown won the shot put and discus. Lydia Bennett was first in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Myca Miller won the 100 intermediate hurdles for DeKalb, and the Barons also took first in the 4x800 relay.
Tanner Jack won the 100 and 200 for the DeKalb boys, and Nate Fillenwarth won the 400 and high jump. Jaren McIntire won the 800, Matthias Hefty the 1,600 and Carter VanGessel the 3,200.
DeKalb’s team of Alex Zimmerman, Liam Gentis, Mitch Snyder and Jack was first in the 4x100. Jaren McIntire, Matthias Rowe, Fillenwarth and Braeden McIntire won the 4x800.
DeKalb girls 70, Columbia City 53
100 — 1. Allen (DK) 14.0, 2. Leslie (DK) 14.1. 200 — 1. Allen (DK) 28.9, 3. Collins (DK) 29.5. 400 — 1. Richmond (CC) 1:08.8, 3. Krontz (DK) 1:12.6. 800 — 1. Lahr (CC) 2:30.5, 2. DeTray (DK) 2:43.9, 3. Swift (DK) 2:46. 1,600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:38.9, 2. Winebrenner (DK) 5:46.4. 3,200 — 1. Bennett (DK) 12:28.2, 2. Winebrenner (DK) 12:30.5.
100 intermediate hurdles — 1. Miller (DK) 17.4, 3. Warner (DK) 17.6. 300 low hurdles — 1. Sigler (CC) 54.5, 2. Miller (DK) 55.0, 3. Warner (DK) 59.0. 4x100 — 1. CC 54.4. 4x400 — 1. CC 4:35.1. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb 11:09.3.
Shot put — 1. S. Brown (DK) 32-1 1/2, 2. Hicks (DK) 31-11, 3. A. Brown (DK) 31-8 3/4. Discus — 1. S. Brown (DK) 89-9, 2. A. Brown (DK) 76-6. High jump — 1. Price (CC) 4-8, 2. Warner (DK) 4-6. Pole vault — 1. Dunham (CC) 8-0.
Columbia City boys 63, DeKalb 60
100 — 1. Jack (DK) 11.6, 2. Snyder (DK) 12.0. 200 — 1. Jack (DK) 24.0, 2. Snyder (DK) 24.6, 3. B. McIntire (DK) 24.9. 400 — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 55.2. 800 — 1. J. McIntire (DK) 2:13.6, 2. Hefty (DK) 2:16.5, 3. Worden (DK) 2:19.8. 1,600 — 1. Hefty (DK) 5:00.2, 3. Worden (DK) 5:12.8. 3,200 — VanGessel (DK) 10:51, 2. Knowles (DK) 10:57.
110 high hurdles — 1. Johnson (CC) 20.4. 300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Hunter (CC) 49.7. 4x100 — 1. DeKalb (Zimmerman, Gentis, Snyder, Jack) 47.7. 4x400 — 1. CC 3:50.5. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb (J. McIntire, Rowe, Fillenwarth, B. McIntire) 8:55.3.
Shot put — 1. Markins (CC) 41-1. Discus — 1. Heck (CC) 126-0. High jump — Fillenwarth (DK) 5-8. Pole vault — 1. Litherland (CC) 9-5.
