Editor’s Note: This message from Hannah Holstein was first run in 1976 and has been modernized to keep up with the times. What a better way for us to say “Merry Christmas?”
It has come to my attention that certain readers out there doubt the actual existence of Hannah Holstein. “Hannah is just a figment of some writer’s imagination,” they say. Or “Hannah is just a literary trick to accord some the opportunity to write a sports column in the first person. No one has ever seen her, you know.”
Well, let me ask you this, folks. If Hannah wasn’t real, why hasn’t Twitter banned me from their site yet? I’ll tell you why. Because I have many faithful followers at WondercowKPC who read my columns and send me weekly messages.
Furthermore, I respond to those followers and non-followers who may disagree with where I have their team in my weekly power rankings, and I have the Twitter receipts to prove it.
You know, I have a sneaky hunch that the same people who doubt the reality of Hannah Holstein also doubt the existence of another famous person who comes into the limelight this time of year. You know who I’m talking about — Mr. Kris Kringle, otherwise known as Santa Claus.
Poor Santa. He has done so much for so many for so long, yet he constantly has to defend his existence against scrooges, “realists,” and beard-pulling children.
I sympathize with you, Santa, because I’m fighting the same kind of battle on a different plane.
To go a step farther, perhaps these same disbelievers also doubt the existence of another well-known person who comes to the fore at this time. His name is Jesus Christ, and He has been fighting an uphill battle ever since His birth 2,000 years ago.
That was a landmark occasion, and Hannah is proud to tell you that one of her ancestors was right there to warm that precious Babe in the stable. That was probably the most noble thing any Holstein ever did, and Hannah wishes she could have been the one.
But even though I wasn’t there to see or meet the Baby Jesus, that doesn’t stop me from believing in Him just the same. Why? Because Hannah possesses a gift much more valuable than the ability to predict the outcome of sporting events.
For you see, faith is not built on logic or factual proof. Faith is built on trust and personal conviction. For Hannah, her faith comes from looking at the world and seeing so much good. Only the Lord Himself could produce such a wonderful place, and that good enough to get my vote.
And despite all of this, I believe in Him just because He told us that those who believe without seeing will enter that great pasture in the sky.
Now the point behind all of this is that no one has seen Hannah either. I wish I could change that, but the nature of my work makes it impossible. It is essential for Hannah to remain anonymous because a talking cow would attract greedy profit-makers, and Hannah has no intentions of spending the rest of her days in a sideshow.
So let me conclude by drawing on the meaning of Christmas to defend the existence of Hannah Holstein. Christmas is a time to renew old friendships, the spirit of giving and the foundation of one’s faith. If one does not believe the Son of God was born at this time 2,000 years go, Christmas has no meaning. But if one believes with out the privilege of personal existence, without seeing, one has everything to celebrate Christmas.
By the same token, if one believes in lowly little Hannah without seeing the Sacred Cow, one can enjoy her columns for what they are — entertainment.
Merry Christmas, friends!
